BELFAST MEDIA FESTIVAL RETURNS NEXT MONTH FOR TWO-DAY CELEBRATION OF NORTHERN IRELAND CREATIVE INDUSTRIES IN THE MAC

One of the highlights of the Northern Ireland creative industries calendar – The Belfast Media Festival (BMF) – will make a much-anticipated return to The MAC Belfast on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th November, following two years of virtual festivals due to the pandemic.

This year’s 13th BMF will be hosted by esteemed broadcasters Kathy Clugston and William Crawley with 16 topical sessions including keynote speeches by leading lights of the industry, workshops,

skills training sessions, panel discussions and networking events.

Vittoria Cafolla, Producer, BMF said: “We have an exciting programme of events planned for this year’s festival which we look forward to announcing shortly with a firm focus on the incredible

talent working in the creative industries here. We will also be highlighting our success on the international stage and the incredible resilience of our people in recent years despite many global challenges.”

Kathy Clugston says: “I am delighted to co-host this year’s BMF with William Crawley. My first experience of BMF was in 2020 when I interviewed Sir Kenneth Branagh at our first virtual festival

about the making of his film Belfast before its release. It’s lovely to have the opportunity this year to talk to more leading lights from our industry in person and to meet our future generation of storytellers.”

William Crawley says: “This year’s BMF promises to be a celebration of all screen-based media with high profile speakers from across film, tv and gaming aiming to excite, refresh and inspire

attendees at all levels in their careers.”

The Belfast Media Festival is grateful to the support of its long running partners BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen along with many other industry sponsors who help to ensure

the event remains free for attendees.

This year’s BMF Committee comprises Mary McKeagney, BBC NI; Jennifer Johnston and Doireann Nic Dhomnhnaill, Northern Ireland Screen; Grainne McGuinness, Paper Owl Films; Kevin Beimers, Italic Pig; Mary Johnston, Doubleband Films; Sara Gunn-Smith Film Hub NI

and Louise Gallagher, Hat Trick Productions.

To register for free for this year’s festival, go to www.belfastmediafestival.co.uk and follow the latest news about the sessions via our social handle @belfastmediafest on twitter, Instagram and facebook using hashtag #bmf2022

