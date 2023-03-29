DWP Minister praises ‘trailblazing’ Leominster Jobcentre

The Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP, has praised the ‘innovative’ work of Leominster Jobcentre during a visit to see the vital support they offer local jobseekers.

The government’s multi-billion-pound back-to-work budget, designed to tackle economic inactivity and help thousands return to the workplace, was among the topics of discussion as the Minister met with local MP, Bill Wiggin, and DWP Jobcentre staff.

Following a tour of the Jobcentre, the Minister praised its unique collaborative relationship with the Wye Valley NHS Trust, which is helping to get job-ready locals into vacancies, describing it as a leader in employer and Jobcentre collaboration.

The Minister also heard from DWP staff about the Jobcentre’s weekly careers event in Leominster and their work in local schools to educate pupils and their parents about working in the NHS.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said:

“It was great to visit Leominster and see first-hand the dedicated support on offer in our Jobcentres. The collaboration with the Wye Valley NHS Trust is a trailblazing and innovative approach that is helping to boost local employment alongside our new In Work Progression offer which is helping people to improve their earnings and career prospects.

“Our Jobcentres provide invaluable guidance and support, helping people take control of their careers and start building greater financial independence.”

The DWP’s new voluntary In Work Progression offer has now been rolled out to all Jobcentres across the country, helping those in work to increase their hours, boost their earnings and progress their career.

Published in