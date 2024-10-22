ERSA Awards 2024: Finalists revealed

The Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) is thrilled to announce the finalists in its 2024 Employability Awards. Now in their 12th year, the awards recognise outstanding achievements and innovation across the employability sector.

With 15 fiercely contested categories, the ERSA Awards spotlight the diverse and holistic support given to employers, communities, and disadvantaged learners and jobseekers across the UK. Sponsored this year by Whitehead-Ross Education, the ERSA Awards are the most well established and best respected accolades for the thousands of individuals and organisations Working for Better Work.

“Year after year, the ERSA Awards celebrate the incredible achievements across our sector and with additional categories added for 2024, this year promises to be the biggest and best yet,” says ERSA CEO, Elizabeth Taylor.

“After a busy and challenging year, and following discussion and debate at the conference, this is our chance to celebrate together and applaud the remarkable work undertaken in support of others. Everyone is deserving of recognition and our judges have had the difficult task of identifying the real shining stars. I’d like to thank everyone who entered, and thoroughly congratulate those shortlisted.”

Judging an impressive number of nominations, the panel has chosen the following finalists, with winners to be announced following ERSA’s Annual Conference in London on 4 December.

Frontline Advisor – sponsored by Serco

Ellie Powell, Papworth Trust

Louise Pelly, Enable Works

Robert Gibson, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Carrie Abraham, The Growth Company

Paige Tilbrook, The Forward Trust

Lisa Jackson, Shaw Trust

Reena Bappoo, Get Set UK

Katie Enstone, Career Connect

Yuliia Khotieieva, Maximus

David Matthew, PeoplePlus

Genevieve Bailey, Seetec

Russell Brummell, Southwark Works (St Giles Trust)

Frontline Manager – sponsored by Catch-22

Tanina Sheath, The Growth Company

John Bowering, Acorn Training

Louise Dempster, Better Jobs, Better Futures – Gower College Swansea

Andrea Wilks, Mental Health Matters

Simone Langley, Ingeus

Claire Meredith, Seetec

Employer Engagement Practitioner – sponsored by Coyne Recruitment

Shane Forster, The Education People

Vikas, Get Set UK

Bev Davies, ELITE Supported Employment

Jenny Smith, Reed in Partnership

Darren Melford, PeoplePlus

Michael Donaghy, Unity Works

Outstanding Participant – sponsored by PeoplePlus

Positive Steps nominee, Hemam Solomon

Successful Mums Career Academy nominee, Alkarim Haji (posthumous award)

Clarion Futures nominee, Maisie Barrette

Ingeus nominee, Kateryana Rybchenko

Waythrough nominee, Lee Chrisp

Breaking Barriers nominee, Manoel

Employer Partnership – sponsored by 4front Partners

One Parent Families Scotland, nominated by Public Health Scotland

OCS, nominated by Reed in Partnership

AAA Caring Caretaker, nominated by Waythrough

The Unlocking Refugee Talent initiative (Breaking Barriers, Barclays, LinkedIn and Microsoft)

Tesco, nominated by Maximus

Sefton@Work, ‘Employer Partner Agreement’, nominated by G4S

Community Outreach – sponsored by entitledto

Working Well: Support to Succeed (WW:STS), nominated by The Growth Company

Employability Durham, Durham County Council

ENABLE, East London Business Alliance

Refugee Employability Programme, Get Set UK

The Bridge Project, Belina Grow

Housing Employment Network North East (HENNE)

Tailored Employment Support – sponsored by ICONI

The Bespoke Employer Led Programmes, Middlesbrough College Group

Care Leavers into Careers, Catch-22

Refugee Employability Programme Team, Triage

United for Ukraine, The Growth Company

RNIB-Pre-Employment (Partnerships with Professionals) Team

Novus

Health Solutions for Work – sponsored by Maximus

The Nest, West Lancashire Borough Council

Working Well: Individual Placement and Support in Primary Care, nominated by The Growth Company

IPS Dundee, nominated by Enable Works

The Better Health Generation

InWorkGM Partnership, nominated by Ingeus UK

Central England Health and Wellbeing Team, nominated by Seetec

Driving Compliance, Quality and Performance – sponsored by

Cameron Jones, Growth Company

Ingeus in collaboration with Cowry Consultants

Samir Ahmed, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Routes to Change Team, Routes to Work

Partnership and Collaboration – sponsored by Clarion Futures

Routes to Work and NHS Lanarkshire

Enable Works – All in Glasgow

Mental Health Matters and NHS Oxfordshire Talking Therapies

Career Connect and Hugh Baird College

Shaw Trust and Transport for London

Maximus and Pure Insights

Adding Social Value – sponsored by Fedcap

Offploy CIC

Broadgate Connect nominated by East London Business Alliance

PeoplePlus

Wakefield Council STEP UP Programme

Maximus UK, Local Impact Fund

Jobs-22, Community Investment Fund

Digital Solution – sponsored by GeniusWithin

imployable

DOST Digital Innovations Center

Naturally Talented Me

Earlybird AI

Cosmic nominated by Seetec

Youth Employment – sponsored by

Resurgo

The Social Switch Partner, nominated by Catch22

Clarion Futures

Routeways to Work, nominated by Papworth Trust

EY Foundation

Careers Worcestershire, nominated by Worcestershire County Council

Progression in Work – sponsored by Seetec

Better Jobs, Better Futures

AutonoMe

Harvey Kynoch, Get Set UK

Career Coaching, Ingeus

Skills for Work – sponsored by Education Development Trust

Adult Community Learning, Whithead Ross Education

Adult Skills Team, The Forward Trust

Energise, Catch-22

The Housing Employment Network North East (HENNE)

Westminster Works, Step Ahead Social Enterprise CIC

ERSA’s Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Contribution to the Sector individuals will be announced at the ERSA Awards.