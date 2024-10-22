Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Students Celebrate Pharmacy Technician Day

SERC October 22, 2024
0 Comments
Pharmacy students and staff outside SERC Holywood Campus

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) students from across Northern Ireland celebrated Pharmacy Technician Day at the College’s Holywood Campus this week.

The students, all completing the BTEC Level 3 Diploma in the Practice and Principles for Pharmacy Technicians at SERC, marked the day with a lunchtime get-together and the opportunity to learn about future career paths.

Kerry Gilmore, Pharmacy Tutor/Assessor at SERC said, “Pharmacy Technician Day presents an opportunity for us to celebrate the importance of the practising pharmacy technician and the vital role they have within the pharmacy team in our local communities.”

She added, “Our students travel from across Northern Ireland to complete the required qualification which will help them secure Pharmacy Technician positions in both hospital and community pharmacy settings for a fulfilling career.  This year, we were keen to raise awareness, amongst our current students and potential students, of some of the other career paths and sectors which involve pharmacy.   These include roles in the armed forces, the prison service, airport immigration, dispensary, aseptic (sterile environments) and the ambulance service.” 

Published in: Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .