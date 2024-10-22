Students Celebrate Pharmacy Technician Day

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) students from across Northern Ireland celebrated Pharmacy Technician Day at the College’s Holywood Campus this week.

The students, all completing the BTEC Level 3 Diploma in the Practice and Principles for Pharmacy Technicians at SERC, marked the day with a lunchtime get-together and the opportunity to learn about future career paths.

Kerry Gilmore, Pharmacy Tutor/Assessor at SERC said, “Pharmacy Technician Day presents an opportunity for us to celebrate the importance of the practising pharmacy technician and the vital role they have within the pharmacy team in our local communities.”

She added, “Our students travel from across Northern Ireland to complete the required qualification which will help them secure Pharmacy Technician positions in both hospital and community pharmacy settings for a fulfilling career. This year, we were keen to raise awareness, amongst our current students and potential students, of some of the other career paths and sectors which involve pharmacy. These include roles in the armed forces, the prison service, airport immigration, dispensary, aseptic (sterile environments) and the ambulance service.”