Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) Awards 2022 highlight sector’s unsung heroes

Awards winners are pinnacle of industry ready to help jobseekers weather the storm of recession

The highest achievers in an industry standing ready to support jobseekers as recession bites have been celebrated at the ERSA awards.

The winners were announced at the end of the first day of the ERSA conference in Birmingham against a background of a forecast rise in the UK’s unemployment rate to nearly five per cent.

In front of an audience of employability and skills professionals, the awards, the tenth to be organised by the association, recognised the often-unsung heroes who help find worthwhile jobs and brighter futures for thousands of people every year, including many from the most disadvantaged sections of society.

The awards, chosen by an independent panel of experts, were presented by Tony Carr of 4 Front Partners and Ian Ross of Whitehead-Ross Education and Consulting along with the awards’ generous sponsors.

ERSA CEO Elizabeth Taylor says:

“The empathy, expertise, experience and sheer persistence of those who work in our sector changes lives every day.

“Our winners, and those highly commended, deserve congratulations for their truly outstanding efforts and represent the very best of the work we collectively do on behalf of jobseekers and employers. There are challenges ahead, not least the rising number of people not working due to long term ill health or disability.

“But I am confident that within our sector we have the determination and the innovation to make a positive difference. Our winners are ample proof of that.”

The full list of winners

Frontline Adviser of the Year

Sponsored by The Institute of Employability Professionals

Employment advisers and job coaches who have demonstrated exceptional commitment in a frontline role.

Winner: Saeema Yusuf, Team Belina

Highly commended

Natalie Nero, Tameside In Work, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Janice Moody, Salisbury Jobcentre Plus – nominated by Recro Consulting

Lorraine Fenney, Newground Together

Frontline Manager of the Year

Sponsored by The Institute of Employability Professionals

Managers or team leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to leading their frontline team to excellent performance and customer achievements.

Winner: Adrian Nesbitt, Shaw Trust

Highly commended

Darren Jones, Blackpool Council – nominated by G4S Employment Support Services

Gemma Morrison, Greenwich Local labour and Business (GLLaB), Royal Borough of Greenwich

Significant Achiever of the Year

Sponsored by Learning Curve

A specific jobseeker that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to overcoming barriers to enter and maintain work.

Winner: Todd Scanlon, Down’s Syndrome Association

Highly commended

Kevin – nominated by Better Jobs Better Futures – Gower College Swansea

Daniel – nominated by Ingeus and Momentic

Amreet – nominated by Peabody

Kim – nominated by Serco Restart Scheme

Darren – nominated by West Lothian Council, Supported Employment Team

Paul – Genius Within CIC

Steven– nominated by Recro Consulting

Lisa – Riverside Training

Frederick – nominated by Hackney Works (Supported Employment)

Heather – nominated by Fedcap Scotland

Employer of the Year

Sponsored by Successful Mums

Employers showing exceptional commitment by partnering with providers in their area, supporting disadvantaged and long-term unemployed jobseekers.

Winner: Diageo – Nominated by ENABLE Scotland

Highly commended

Spectrum Service Solutions Limited – nominated by Capita

SOCOTEC – nominated by Fedcap Employment

Community Partnership of the Year

Sponsored by Saffron Interactive

Organisations working together to form partnerships that support local communities already furthest from the labour market.

Winner: IPS in NHS Service – In partnership with Blackpool Council and Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust

Highly commended

Education Development Trust’s Making a Difference Programme in partnership with Amber Foundation

The Motiv8 Partnership – A partnership between Jigsaw Homes Group, Bolton at Home, ForHousing, Stockport Homes and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group

All in Dundee – A third sector consortium delivered by ENABLE Works, Barnardo’s, DEAP, Access to Industry, One Parent Family Scotland, Volunteering Matters, The Princes Trust, HELM and Street League

Working for Carers – A partnership between Carers Trust and four of its Network Partners: Camden Carers Service; Harrow Carers; Carers Lewisham; and Redbridge Carers Support Service

Westminster Wheels – A partnership between Westminster City council, Groundwork London & Cycle Confident

Women’s Work Lab and Bath College

Sector Innovator of the Year

Sponsored by Genius Within CIC

Recognising an organisation that has pioneered innovative approaches and solutions within the employment support market.

Winner: Tourism and Hospitality Talent Hub, The Growth Company

Highly commended

The Pathways to Diagnostics Trailblazer

Radical Employability Training, People and their Brilliance

Create Your Own Future, Saffron Interactive

Team of the Year – Hidden heroes

Sponsored by entitledto

Working behind the scenes to enable services: IT/digital services, service design, research and evidence.

Winner: The Fedcap Customer Success Centre (CSC)

Highly commended

HR Team, Itec Skills and Employment

Shaw Trust Community Health and Wellbeing Team

JETS Team, The Growth Company

Team of the Year – Hardest hit

Sponsored by Education Development Trust

Frontline teams supporting individuals and communities in hardest hit sectors, including low-paid workers, young people NEET, diverse communities, experience of the justice system, women, people with learning disabilities and other disadvantaged groups.

Winner: Step Forward Tees Valley

Highly commended

Breaking Barriers Team, Social Enterprise Kent

Back 2 Work Restart Team

Team of the Year – Disability and health

Sponsored by The Digital College

Team that has demonstrated exceptional commitment in supporting jobseekers with disabilities and health conditions to achieve sustained employment.

Winner: Sixteen Co-operative Supported Employment Service

Highly commended

3SC’s Neuro Diverse Strategy Coaching Team

The Working Win Team, South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw

Hackney Council’s Supported Employment Service

Outstanding Contribution to the Sector

Sponsored by Fedcap Employment and Fedcap Scotland

Recognising an exceptional person who has dedicated a significant part of their career to the employment related services sector and has made a notable impact on the wider sector.

Liz Sewell, Belina Consulting

Lifetime Achievement

A special legacy announcement awarded this year to an exceptional leader who has made a career-long contribution to the employability sector having reached the pinnacle of their profession.

Sarah Sanderson, Triage Central

The ERSA awards 2022 have been judged by: Dr Calum Carson, Postdoctoral Researcher, Centre for Decent Work and Productivity, Manchester Metropolitan University; Tammy Fevrier, Deputy Director, Youth and Skills, Department for Work and Pensions; Gill Holmes OBE, Contract Management and Partnering Delivery Director, Department for Work and Pensions; Dr Katy Jones, Research Fellow, Centre for Decent Work and Productivity, Manchester Metropolitan University; Nicola Inge, Employment & Skills Director, Business in the Community; Naomi Phillips, Director of Policy and Research, Learning and Work Institute and Jagdeep Soor, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pathways Group.

The shortlist was chosen from 182 entries.

