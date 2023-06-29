Gi Group Holding Takes Home Huge Awards Haul

One of the world’s largest HR solutions and staffing companies, Gi Group Holding, is celebrating after winning five industry awards at two prestigious awards ceremonies.

Gi Group Holding’s Group Learning & Development Manager, Emma-Louise Taylor was recognised for her dedication to enriching the careers of her colleagues with the ‘Rising Star of the Year’ prize, presented at the 2023 British Training Awards.

Gi Group Holding’s extensive professional development work ensures that all of its people are given the opportunity to secure the career progression of their dreams, with dedicated plans put together to help them achieve their goals.

Having been with the company since 2005, Emma has worked as Scunthorpe’s Gi Group Branch Manager, as well as over a decade spent overseeing recruitment at the branch. Emma then moved into training, and was a Group Trainer, before becoming Group Learning & Development Manager in April 2022.

On accepting the award, Emma said:

“I’m incredibly passionate about the professional development of our fantastic team at Gi Group Holding, and I’m absolutely delighted for not only my efforts, but the team’s hard work to be recognised through this award.

“We will continue to deliver thorough and varied training programmes for our people to benefit from, and I cannot wait to see the continued growth of the company in the future.”

The Employee Benefits Awards next saw Gi Group Holding recognised four times. The esteemed event celebrates the accomplishments of the HR community, and by the end of the night the company were the toast of the room, having won: ‘Best Benefits to support work-life balance and hybrid working’, ‘Best use of benefit to support diversity, equity and inclusion’ and ‘Best benefits to support menopause’.

The wins highlight the company’s outstanding employee benefits programme, which includes supporting families and new parents, building an inclusive environment, embracing flexibility, inclusive healthcare benefits, promoting wellbeing, rewards and incentives.

Gi Group Holding was then deemed by the esteemed judging panel to be the best of the best, receiving the final award of the night, the coveted ‘Grand Prix’.

People Director at Gi Group Holding, Marcelle Stewart, commented:

“To receive these awards, all marking our people benefits and professional development, is an excellent achievement, and really is a firm marker of where we are as an employer.

“It made us incredibly happy to see an individual, in Emma, rightfully named ‘Rising Star of the Year’, at the British Training Awards. It is a much-deserved prize and one which I’m sure she will cherish after all of her hard work.

“Then the Employee Benefits prizes recognised all the ways in which our People team have revolutionised our employee benefits programmes, placing diversity and inclusion front and centre. Our ‘More than Work’ employee promise gives all our people across our group companies—Gi Group, INTOO, Marks Sattin, and Grafton—several ways to enrich their lives – whether that’s creating space for precious time with their families; or financial support with fertility treatment; or neurodiversity assessments; or providing a flexible environment of trust and autonomy where employees can work from anywhere for four weeks per year (provided they get the job done).”

