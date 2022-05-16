Handshake boosts graduate recruitment for world’s largest employers

Hot on the heels of signing four more university partners in the UK, leading employers Ernst & Young Global, Cognizant, Expedia and Clyde & Co LLP have all joined the Handshake family.

The four new customers will join an impressive roster of employers who are already using the Handshake platform, including world leading companies in the travel, law, financial and technology industries.

Handshake will help these organisations proactively engage with candidates based on their potential and aptitude for a role rather than their background or existing connections, tearing down structural barriers to recruitment, and fuelling the workforce with the best new talent.

Rebecca Foden, Head of Student Recruitment at EY said: “As an organisation committed to boosting our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, we’re delighted to start our early journey and partnership with Handshake in the UK. EY is focused on engaging with the best candidates regardless of background from all walks of life, providing great career opportunities to thrive.”

Vanessa Soames, Early Talent Director at Cognizant commented: “Handshake’s sophisticated segmentation helps us to build a proactive and impactful recruitment strategy and support our outreach programmes. Handshake for us is not only supporting our early talent recruitment but the many programmes we run to upskill talent in technology – who would not usually have the opportunity.”

Heather Elvin, Senior Manager, Early Careers Programs at Expedia Group added: “Early careers recruitment is an area we take seriously at Expedia, and Handshake offers the ability to engage with candidates, share updates and collaborate more effectively than the other platforms out there. Intuitive and easy to use, Handshake will make a significant impact on our processes.”

Aisling Barnes, Early Careers Recruitment Manager at Clyde & Co says: “Handshake will help us engage with more students and graduates than ever, regardless of where they are in the country or the contacts they already have. It promises to be a crucial tool in our drive to recruit the best and brightest talent.”

Christopher Anthony, Head of Employer Sales, UK at Handshake said: “Unlike other tools on the market, Handshake offers a dynamic way for employers to engage with students and graduates throughout their studies – helping them to attract the best, brightest and most qualified recruits. We’re delighted that four more trailblazing employers have joined Handshake, and look forward to helping them boost their recruitment strategies for the long-term.”

