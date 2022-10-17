Burnout in tech professionals reaches crisis point

New survey finds that almost half of permanent Salesforce professionals have experienced burnout in their current role in the past year

–Experts detail measures on preventing employee burnout

Despite many workplaces promoting an increased focus on mental health and employee wellbeing, new data has revealed that a significant number of Salesforce professionals are being overworked to the point of burnout.

A new survey from Mason Frank International, a Tenth Revolution Group company, has reported that burnout affects 44% of permanent Salesforce professionals in their current roles, impacting the job satisfaction, work-life balance, and wellbeing of almost half of the entire Salesforce ecosystem.

Unmanageable workloads, insufficient support, and unrealistic deadlines are the most common causes of professional burnout. And while homeworking is said to have boosted the work-life balance of professionals since it became more widespread in early 2020, a LinkedIn poll from Mason Frank quoted in the study reveals that over a quarter (27%) of tech professionals always work overtime.

This has significant impact not just on individuals, but on the industry at large. The survey found that 43% of candidates have started studying for a certification but stopped before achieving it, with one of the top reasons being lack of time for studying because of a high workload in their role. Professional development suffers as a result, worsening a skills shortage already at breaking point.

Remote working remains high on the agenda for most Salesforce professionals, with over three-quarters (76%) of those currently working remotely reporting that they would reconsider working for their employer if they weren’t offered flexibility around where they worked. But this can often blur the lines between working and out-of-office hours, and employers must be conscious of enforcing this expectation.

Zoë Morris, President at Mason Frank explains:

“It’s your duty as an employer to protect the health and wellbeing of your team and employee care starts with taking proactive steps in ensuring your talent avoids burnout.”

Perks that offer more freedom and flexibility and a good place to start: the survey found that 55% of Salesforce professionals currently benefit from flexible working hours, while 53% are given four weeks or more paid time off. But unless workloads and resources are managed more realistically, these perks will do little in avoiding burnout longer-term — 25% of Salesforce professionals are already leaving their employer for a better work-life balance.

“Assess workloads consistently to manage reasonable expectations and avoid pile-up”, advises Zoë Morris. “It’s easy for employers to lose track of how much work is on any one team’s plate — especially in specialist areas like tech — so be sure to get the input of your team on the ground.”

“Check-in with your team regularly with scheduled 1:1s to ensure they have the chance to voice any concerns before they reach the point of burnout. It’s key to remember that the burnout crisis is a people problem, and keeping communication channels open is vital in tackling the issue in a compassionate and understanding way.”

It’s clear organizations must act now: the longer the roots of the problem go unaddressed, the worse the burnout crisis will become across the Salesforce ecosystem and tech community at large.

Published in