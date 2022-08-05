Ogilvy UK Becomes First Agency to Complete Bauer Academy and IPA’s Junior Advertising Creative Qualification for Young Creatives

Three young creatives join the agency having successfully passed their qualification

Ogilvy UK has become the first agency in the UK to have worked with the IPA, in partnership with the Bauer Academy, to put a select group of young creative talent through their new 18-month training scheme. The Junior Advertising Creative qualification is expertly curated to give young aspiring creatives a solid and practical foundation into creative advertising, covering a range of fundamentals, such as ideation, collaboration and problem solving.

During their apprenticeship, the emerging talent worked across the agency alongside an extensive team of world-leading creatives to find their niche. The apprentices worked on award-winning and world-changing campaigns, and ensured they became true champions of quality impactful creativity. They got to work with a range of talents and creative leads, including Jules Chalkley, Ogilvy UK’s Chief ECD and Simon Long, Bauer Academy’s Design Director, who mentored them over the duration of the course. After successfully completing their final project, the apprentices were offered full-time permanent roles at the agency to further kick-start their new careers.

Jules Chalkley, Chief Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy UK, said:

“Drawing talent from all over the UK and from all creative backgrounds is vital to the future of not only our business but also the industry at large. Being able to create a structure around them and finally offer them a place in the creative community at Ogilvy is a joy to see.”

Simon Long, Bauer Academy’s Programme & Design Director, said:

“It was hugely beneficial for learners to be able to put the new skills, knowledge and creative theories that were taught during the apprenticeship straight into practice at Ogilvy UK, building a portfolio of work in the process.”

Gemma Davies, Head of People, Ogilvy UK said:

“Ogilvy UK has a vision to inspire brands and people to impact the world, which is achieved by breaking down all barriers that restrict talent and ideas. Being the first agency to successfully have a cohort of apprentices complete and graduate with the Junior Advertising Creative apprenticeship is testimony to our dedication to embracing talent and driving the ideas behind the best creative work in the industry. Ogilvy has been named Network of the Year by Cannes, Campaign, One Show and WARC, this year alone, we were thrilled to be offered a chance to debut this course in the UK.”

Genevieve Potter, Client & Operations Director, Bauer Academy, added:

“We’re so proud of partnering with Ogilvy UK to train the very first group of extraordinarily talented Junior Advertising Creative apprentices. Apprenticeships are essentially about providing structured learning alongside jobs, and this was a stellar example of that. We can’t wait to see what they do next!”

