The Chef who chose Charm over Chives: Abbie’s True Calling

Abbie Howes story is a vibrant tapestry of passion, resilience, and growth in the world of hospitality. From a young age, her heart was set on the culinary arts. Leaving school with dreams of becoming a chef, she embarked on her college journey with enthusiasm. But as life often surprises us, Abbie discovered a new calling that would shape her future.

During her first year of college, Abbie realised her true passion lay beyond the kitchen. Her heart sang when she interacted with guests, ensuring they had the best dining experience possible. This revelation led her to embrace the role of a front-of-house team member, where her love for people and service shone brightly.

In her second year, Abbie seized the chance to compete in the WorldSkills UK Restaurant Service competition. This was her moment to test her skills and knowledge on a grand stage. The first round in Cardiff was a success, propelling her into the final eight in Manchester. The news filled her with excitement and gratitude, though the nerves of the upcoming challenge were undeniable.

Despite not placing in the top three, Abbie’s spirit remained unshaken. Making it to the finals was an achievement, and she took every lesson to heart. Her determination only grew stronger, and she was thrilled to qualify for the finals again this year. With renewed skills and confidence, Abbie is ready to showcase her growth to the judges once more.

Today, Abbie thrives as a Chef de Rang at the esteemed Chartists1770 of the Trewythen Restaurant with Rooms. This role allows her to combine her culinary background with her passion for exceptional service. She delights in creating memorable dining experiences, ensuring every guest feels valued and cared for. Abbie is currently working towards her Level 3 Hospitality Supervision and Leadership Qualification with Cambrian Training.

Abbie’s journey is a celebration of embracing change, pursuing passion, and valuing every experience along the way. Her story reminds us that success is not just about winning but about the courage to follow our hearts and the joy found in every step of the journey. No matter the outcome, Abbie’s gratitude and dedication continue to inspire everyone around her.

As she prepares for the finals in Manchester this November, we wish her all the best of luck! No matter the outcome, Abbie’s gratitude and dedication continue to inspire everyone around her. Go, Abbie! You’ve got this!

Follow in Abbie’s footsteps and start your journey today. Skills Competition Wales offers opportunities for learners, apprentices and trainees to challenge, benchmark and raise their skills.

More information is available at inspiringskills.gov.wales/competitions.

Registrations for the competitions open on 26 November 2024.