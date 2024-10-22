Derby secures top student accommodation award for third-year running

The University of Derby has taken the coveted Best University Housing accolade at the 2024 Global Student Living Awards (UK and Ireland) for the third year in a row.

The University also scooped the Best Environmental Management award for the second year running.

The awards are based exclusively on direct feedback from more than 150,000 students at universities and colleges across the UK and Europe.

Commenting on the success, Steve Ward, Head of Student Living.at the University of Derby, said: “To be recognised by students as the number one provider of university accommodation in the UK and Ireland through the success of the Best University housing award for the third-year running is an incredible achievement.

“This flagship award considers all satisfaction measures across the survey, meaning that students at the University of Derby rate their overall experience in our halls higher than all other students. From the moment students book their accommodation with us, right through to the pastoral care and support that we provide when they arrive, we aim to give students a great experience at Derby.

“To win this award again is a wonderful accolade for our teams who put the student experience at the heart of all their work. We are also delighted to have secured the prize for Best Environmental Management, which is testament to our commitment to providing environmentally sustainable practices within our halls and encouraging staff and students to help reduce our environmental impact.”

The University of Derby offers a wide choice of rooms, a safe and secure environment and wellbeing and customer support, providing a firm foundation for students to thrive and succeed.

Its Residence Life Programme includes a range of free and subsidised activities and events exclusively for Derby halls residents, enabling students to meet and socialise with their peers across the whole halls community.

As well as winning two awards, the University was shortlisted for Best Customer Service, Best Value for Money, Best Student Wellbeing, and Best Moving in Experience.

Data for the awards are collected through the Global Student Living Index. With no written nominations and no ‘expert’ judges, the Global Student Living Awards are credible and highly prized.