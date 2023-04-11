PHX Training makes senior appointment to drive Lancashire growth

A leading Lancashire based training provider has expanded its leadership team with a new senior appointment.

Anita Dale has joined PHX Training as head of Lancashire, where she will support PHX’s business managers in helping people learn new skills and gain employment, while developing partnerships with businesses to facilitate the company’s growth across the county.

Anita, from Blackpool, has over 20 years’ experience in the training sector.

Her industry experience includes working on the Entry to Employment (E2E) programme, providing opportunities for young people aged 16 and over who are not yet ready to take up an apprenticeship, further education or employment, in addition to the management of apprenticeship schemes.

PHX Training has centres across Cumbria and Lancashire, and runs training courses to help people get back in to work, as well as upskilling employees across the North West.

Anita said: “As a leading provider of skills and employability services, I’m excited to join PHX Training to support adults in achieving their full potential and assisting their journeys into employment, which in turn will help businesses across Lancashire to recruit skilled staff and develop their existing workforces.”

Briony Fawcett, Managing Director at PHX Training, said: “Anita has a vast amount of experience and her passion for making a difference aligns perfectly with our company ethos. Having her lead our Lancashire team and helping to drive growth across the county is really going to benefit both individuals and employers.”

PHX offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific work sectors qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are hiring.

