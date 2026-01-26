Two entrepreneurs launch ‘Make the Flip’, a global movement to fix the broken careers system and help one billion people navigate the world of work

With youth unemployment at crisis levels and millions of people navigating an increasingly uncertain world of work, entrepreneurs Jackson Parsons and Leon Juice today announce the launch of Make the Flip a bold new global movement built on a simple but powerful belief: talent is everywhere, even if opportunity is not.

Make the Flip is designed to close the growing gap between potential and possibility. As technology reshapes careers at speed, too many young people are left without clear guidance, trusted role models, or access to the networks that unlock opportunity. The movement exists to change that reality — at scale.

The founders bring a proven track record. Together, they have already helped more than 105,000 young people into work and reached over ten million people worldwide with practical career advice, storytelling, and advocacy. Building on this foundation, Make the Flip sets out an ambitious long-term goal: to empower one billion people globally.

This will be achieved through 100 focused missions, each designed to support ten million people over seven years. Every mission blends media, community, mentorship, and advocacy combining real stories with real action. From reshaping how careers are discussed, to partnering with employers, educators, and policymakers, Make the Flip aims to make opportunity visible, accessible, and human.

“The world of work is changing at breakneck speed, but most young people still feel lost when it comes to their careers,” said founder Jackson Parsons. “It should not matter where you start, who you know, or what you can afford. Everyone deserves access to honest advice, real support, and people who believe in them. With Make the Flip, we are breaking down barriers and opening doors.”

Make the Flip is supported by the Y20, a senior advisory group of business leaders committed to creating better opportunities for young people through meaningful partnerships and practical action. The Y20 plays a critical role in shaping missions, opening networks, and ensuring that impact is delivered beyond words.

Three distinguished business leaders have joined as Y20 Founding Members, committing their time, insight, and influence to support the first mission:

Meagan Burnett , Chief Financial Officer, Schroders PLC

, Chief Financial Officer, Schroders PLC Keri Gilder , Chief Executive Officer, Colt Technology Services

, Chief Executive Officer, Colt Technology Services Dominic Barton, Chairman, Rio Tinto

Their involvement reflects a growing recognition that gaps in career guidance and access are not only personal challenges, but systemic risks affecting productivity, inclusion, and long-term economic growth. Make the Flip positions business, media, and community as partners in building a fairer future of work.