What the next generation of actors have learned from north-east icon Jimmy Nail

@sunderlanduni Geordie icon Jimmy Nail has shared his experiences with Screen Performance students at the University of Sunderland to inspire the next generation of actors.

Jimmy, known for his role as Leonard “Oz” Osborne in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, spoke to students about overcoming boundaries and embracing opportunities to their fullest.

Jimmy said: “It’s been a pleasure. One of the pluses in getting older is that you can share with those starting out the benefit of your experience.”

Jimmy’s career that has spanned music, TV, film and theatre, including most recently the staged readings of the play Seconds Away! at Live Theatre, Newcastle.

Jimmy added: “It lets them know that success as an actor with a strong regional accent and working class identity can be achieved. It will likely be a long, difficult road but nothing worth having comes easy.”

This was made possible through the partnership that the University has with Live Theatre which aims to bring acting professionals onto campus to inspire and advise students who wish to enter the industry.

Dr Adelle Hulsmeier, lecturer in Screen Performance at the University, said: “It was an absolute privilege to have Jimmy visit the students this week, what an amazing talent and how encouraging he was of the student’s ambitions, we are very grateful.

“An absolute gentleman and really kind with the time spent giving advice and sharing his expertise.

“None of this would have been possible without Max Roberts, his knowledge of the industry is totally awesome and the spring talks have been a huge success due to his vision and understanding of the industry and knowledge of the type of guidance the Screen Performance students would benefit from.”

Dr Hulsmeier added: “We are endlessly lucky to be supported in this way and in line with our partnership with Live Theatre, Newcastle.

“To have such robust and long standing experts visit and influence the student’s practice makes for an exciting offer for the screen performance provision, with more exciting things ahead for the programme.”

Max Roberts, former Artistic Director at Live Theatre, said: “I believe that it’s an interesting and valuable experience for the students to meet and talk to professionals, many of whom have come from similar backgrounds to themselves and also have strong connections to the north-east of England.

“The students get to work with many of the artists I bring in, helping them enhance their own course work in terms of performance, experience and understanding of the arts and entertainment industry.”

“‘By bringing into the University a diverse array of talented arts professionals from many different disciplines with wide ranging skill sets to engage with the students, we aim to pointer vocational pathways into the arts and entertainment industries.”

Max added: “I like to think their presence at the University offers a ringing endorsement of the work of the performing arts department and the partnership.