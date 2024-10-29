Creating opportunities and overcoming challenges

Exploring new opportunities and addressing challenges to help make the north-east a thriving place to live and work was top of the agenda at an inaugural conference.

The University of Sunderland’s Institute for Economic and Social Inclusion brought together academic leaders, policymakers, and practitioners across sectors to explore actionable ways to creating a more inclusive society.

The conference, held at the University’s City Campus, featured a diverse array of speakers from academia, policymaking, the public, private, and third sectors, as well as community leaders.

Graham Thrower, Head of the Institute, said: “To have keynote speakers and panels of this calibre for our inaugural conference reinforces the importance of what we are working towards with the Institute and how powerfully it is engaging our regional partners.

“Listening to our speakers and hearing from those attending, it’s clear that only through collaboration can we move forward in creating a more inclusive community across the region.

“I hope today is the first of many more conferences of this kind where we can come together to address the challenges and find the solutions, we all want to see.”

Attendees had the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions around key themes such as Pathways to Employment, Inclusive Living, and Social Cohesion. The sessions also highlighted research and initiatives led by the Institute and its partners.

Tim Pain, Director of Research and Innovation at University of Sunderland, said: “It was brilliant to see the institute reach such a level of maturity in such a short period of time.

“The conference brought together an outstanding group of people to focus on the themes of economic and social inclusion.”

Keynote speakers included the University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Sir David Bell, Amanda Bailey, Director of the North East Child Poverty Commission, and Patrick Melia, Chief Executive of Sunderland City Council.

In addition, the IESI team, and prominent voices from organisations such as the Institute for Collective Place Leadership, HENNE, Karbon Homes, Sunderland Software City, Crisis, Changing Lives, Together for Children, Asian Business Connexions, and Newcastle University all contributed to the discussion, offering valuable insights and diverse perspectives.

This event offered a unique platform to exchange innovative ideas, collaborate across sectors, and shape the next steps in enhancing economic and social inclusion in the region.