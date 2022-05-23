Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret.

The responsibility for identifying irregularities in the claims process, in part rests with the ESFA’s Provider Risk and Assurance Team who have been instrumental in recovering millions of pounds from providers through the extrapolated clawback process.

In addition, the ESFA undertake desktop Financial Audits on your monthly returns with a view to identifying errors, inconsistencies and potential overclaims.

At this important seminar we will talk through the audit requirements of the apprenticeship model, giving you tips and advice to ensure that your paperwork is robust and that you are prepared for the audit review.

The seminar will cover:

The ESFA Audit Process and what you can expect;

The Sample Testing Process, error reporting and the potential consequences of getting it wrong;

The key documentation you will need to have available and the importance of ensuring its compliance with the funding guidance and audit requirements;

The importance of using PDSATs and key Funding Monitoring Reports;

We will also share our own experience of being audited by the ESFA in 2021—where we secured a 0% error rate.