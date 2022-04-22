Cart

From education to employment
May 19

Safeguarding Learners: Developing Resiliency in a Digital World

May 19 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Overview

This dynamic, high quality session will provide staff with an up-to-date insight into the online world of learners today. It will focus on the relevant challenges the internet poses towards our learners i.e. sharing, communicating, gaming and ‘relationships’.

 

Objectives
This webinar will focus on:

  • Content: Being exposed to illegal, inappropriate or harmful material;
  • Contact: Being subjected to harmful online interaction with other users;
  • Conduct: Personal online behaviour that increases the likelihood of harm.

Including the following;

  • Introduction to developing resilience in learners
  • Current trends – gaming & impact on mental health, including gambling
  • Apps – most popular & most concerning
  • Grooming – stages of the grooming cycle
  • Cyberbullying – types of bullying & support
  • Sending nudes & semi-nudes / revenge porn – consequences & support
  • Making things safer – sources of support for professionals

 

Target Audience

The content of this webinar is ideal for all those who work in post 16 education and training provision whether as part of an executive team, senior management, curriculum and department leads or directly involved in teaching and training with a responsibility for the management and leadership of safeguarding. As well as anyone who has regular contact with learners or vulnerable adults including parents or carers.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Heather McDaid, Safeguarding Consultant, ECP

Details

Date:
May 19
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 am
Event Category:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/digital-world-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
