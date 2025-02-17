7 Questions on the future of AI in Education and Skills for 2025

FE News have put seven questions to Annie Chechitelli, Chief Product Officer at Turnitin around the future of AI in Education and Skills.

The growing sophistication of AI tools in education means that academic integrity will become essential in 2025. By that, we mean creating a culture that has integrity at its core and encourages honest, authentic learning outcomes that safeguard an institution’s reputation. This is best upheld when students, educators, administrators and even parents all work together.

The rise of AI writing is prompting educators to review and revise the assignments they are developing and how they are scored. For example, educators might encourage students to provide a reference list with verifiable sources alongside their work to prevent AI misuse. Peer-created resources are also available for guidance on best practices when approaching AI writing in the classroom. For example, Turnitin’s AI misuse rubric helps educators prepare writing assignments that are less vulnerable to AI by focusing on four traits to be assessed: student voice, critical thinking and reasoning, sources, and citations and personalisation.

Learning to use AI ethically is a skill that needs to be taught and nurtured. Fostering an embedded culture of academic integrity is the best route for preparing students for their future careers, and this involves consistent reminders – not just a ‘one and done’ lesson at the start of the year.

By developing sub-skills, such as evaluating a source’s credibility and learning how to cite work correctly, teachers will be able to create an open dialogue about acceptable practices and the role of original thought.

As more AI providers adopt premium or subscription models, socio-economic, cultural and geographical learning gaps concerns may widen. Integrating AI into the classroom is a great way of ensuring everyone is on the same page about the technology and provides them all with equal access to the tools. It turns the classroom into a training ground for students to understand the ethical boundaries around AI, how to safely experiment with it and discern fact from fiction. Under the guidance of a teacher, students can learn the strengths and weaknesses of generative AI, preparing them for the workforce of the future and giving them the best opportunity to succeed.

As AI evolves, people will need to be able to relay complex and valuable information clearly and concisely to ensure that what AI generates is accurate. Therefore, even as AI becomes increasingly integrated into our work, lives and education, being able to write and convey ideas will always be a crucial and highly desired skill.

In the business world, writing is a fundamental requirement. Whether it is analytical writing, persuasive writing or even basic communication with a team, students need to be equipped with resiliency and a breadth of writing skills to prime them for their future careers.

AI augmentation and working collaboratively with GenAI and Cobots has the potential to be the future of work. How do we prepare students, teachers and leaders for this new future of working alongside GenAI and how do we adapt learning and assessment?

The best way to start is by talking. Creating an open dialogue between students and teachers will help set expectations and understanding early on. Go through specific tools and ask students about their relationship and opinions. For example, if GenAI changes a sentence to improve flow, did you write that sentence or did AI? By talking about how these tools are used, you can start to create a clear picture of when AI moves from ‘editor’ to ‘writer’.

As mentioned earlier, the structure of assignments is crucial as some will be more resistant to AI shortcuts than others. For example, assessments that are presented orally and require students to field questions reveal depth of understanding of a topic without relying on AI tools.

The genie is out of the bottle, GenAI has been with us for over two years now. How can educators shift from a restrictive to a more constructive approach in incorporating AI into their teaching and assessment methods?

Introducing the technology into the classroom from day one will allow students to strengthen their writing and critical thinking skills, while at the same learning how to ethically use generative AI. From building an essay outline to generating brainstorm questions, the opportunities, when used correctly, are endless and can go a long way towards creating a learning environment that empowers students to use AI without impacting academic integrity.

With the rapid evolution of AI tools, how can we ensure educators themselves are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively teach and assess in an AI-augmented learning environment? How can we encourage educators to continually update their AI and Digital literacy skills, as AI is fast evolving?

Research from Tyton Partners found that there is still a significant knowledge gap between students and educators when it comes to AI, with 59% of students using AI tools regularly versus less than 40% of teachers.

To close this gap, teachers should spend some time using the tools themselves and simply see where it takes them. Alongside this, there are lots of great resources available for educators that are constantly updated to reflect new trends and developments.

By Annie Chechitelli, Chief Product Officer at Turnitin