Changing The Way We Think and Work Through Unseen Observation

This 4th installment in the “Unseen Observations” series follows Claire Curry’s transformative journey at Walsall College. From initial reluctance to becoming an ambassador, Claire reveals how this collaborative, trust-based approach revolutionised her teaching practice after 25 years in education, creating deeper professional connections and meaningful improvements in student learning outcomes.

8th November 2023

Team Member: “Go on Claire, you’ll love it.”

Me: “I’m not so sure…. I have so much to do…how am I going to get teaching cover?”

Team Member: “Read the article and come back to me next week. I’m going to book you on the training anyway….”

The Beginning of the Journey

12th November 2023

Teams message to Sarah Cattell: “Just reading the article for Thurs. so glad you encouraged me to take part in this – I had underestimated its power. I agree – it’s revolutionary!!”

And that was the start of my Unseen Observation journey. Just over one year later, this has been the most powerful change maker I have seen in my 25 years of FE teaching. Everyone I have talked to, professionally and personally (oh yes, we have had many discussions around the kitchen table at home), is well aware of the hook that hooked me when reading Matt’s article that Sunday afternoon: “Teachers learn and improve more if they are able to ‘work, plan, and make decision with others rather than having to make everything up or bear every burden themselves.”

Core Principles and Philosophy

For me, this is the core of teaching, the way I conduct my professional working life and the way to develop people to reach their potential. Collaboration. Honesty. Trust. Sounds pretty simple, doesn’t it? Why have we not worked in this way before? How can something be so ground-breaking and yet so simple?

Initial Training Experience

Two days of training then ensued (lessons just about covered!), delivered by Matt O’Leary and Joanne Miles, supported by Sarah Cattell (Walsall College Workforce and Innovation manager) and David Turner (Assistant Principal – Quality) and a ready and willing group of around 20 colleagues. I had prepared myself for the training by completing some of the pre-task work: this was enlightening to say the least. By drawing up two columns to compare the ‘supporting’ and ‘sorting’ models, I produced well over 30 points of how Unseen Observation could be a better way of working for the individual and institution. Again, felt pretty simple!

The two days of conversation and collaboration required some tough talking, thinking, sharing, reflecting. So, in essence a simple concept, but to get it right would not be so simple and that was my take-way from day one. Looking deeply into our own collaboration and coaching skills (completing Coaching and Mentoring course previously really helped this) required honesty and trust within the group. Identifying our own dialogue, reflective language and practising this with each other was scary to begin with but liberating by the end!

Putting Theory into Practice

Day two and I was feeling more confident: I know what this about and I’ve thought about my own skills and where I still need to develop further. But how does it work in practice? Then began our own journeys working in pairs, being careful to follow the stages of the cycle, whilst having the freedom to explore, be curious and open minded. Having reflected on the pairing, this needs to be a very thoughtful stage of the process. Since the essence of the model is so different to the conventional method of observation, both parties must be as emotionally invested. If not, it could all fall apart. It worked perfectly for me: my partner worked in the same staffroom as a manager of the Creative Arts students that I teach. I was mindful that not everyone would be comfortable in this position -working with a manager- and that my own experiences have shaped and influenced my values and mindset far more than I previously realised. This is an important factor to remember in people’s attitudes towards Unseen Observation. Collaboration. Honesty. Trust. This is not the foundation of everyone’s experiences.

The Implementation Process

In reality, my partner and I were able to follow the process without much difficulty. Our planning was key: scheduled meetings in the diary which we were both committed to attending. A relaxed and informal catch up at the desk or over a cuppa (‘corridor conversations’) very quickly gave meaning to a process which had never held the same value and impact before. A one-hour feedback session V. continuous, honest and open reflective conversations with a like-minded teacher?? Again, simple.

Don’t get me wrong, I have always considered being part of the observation team a privilege and not a responsibility that I take lightly. But at the end of the day, it is still a ‘process’, driven by the need to collect data to measure the performance of many, judged by a few, and forgotten when complete.

Impact on Teaching and Learning

I think we would all agree that the measure of any model to capture the quality of Teaching and Learning in the workplace should be the impact on our learners. Impact. This is at the heart of Unseen Observation. Whether it be the impact on knowledge and thinking, behaviours, skills, teaching practice, is the exciting scope of this journey. Who will benefit and what do we want to see happen? Is this question ever considered in the conventional model; is the observee even asked? From my perspective, the impact on my Art & Design students created greater engagement in their speaking and listening project. Through my partner’s gentle coaching, I was able to tap into resources that I hadn’t thought of before, make new connections, practically re write a section of the GCSE English language curriculum, create and extend opportunities for my students. The impact was a myriad of evidence sources. And the wonderful thing…. once the mind is open to new ideas, there’s no stopping us! We become more confident, motivated, inspired and happier people (intrinsic motivation).

Personal Growth and Development

By March 2024, my partner and I had successfully ‘owned’ the roles as Unseen Teacher and as Collaborator. Which did I prefer? Which did I find most challenging? Both required me to dig deep, reflect like I’ve never reflected before (and I AM a reflector), consider my own personal attributes and traits, my own language and dialogue, WHO and WHAT I am in the workplace and at home. We were very conscious not to skip any stages, to follow guidance, listen well, question and check…

Becoming an Ambassador

By June 2024, I felt prepared and confident to motivate and inspire and encourage others to take part. As an ambassador for Unseen Observation, I wanted to work with Sarah and others to champion this model, to influence others and to promote collaboration at the heart of Walsall College. I knew that I could use my role as Functional Skills Coordinator and Coach to do this; to connect with as many people as possible. It has been fabulous to see the ‘spin offs’: the experienced teachers come forward, the sharing of good practice, maths and English teams working together, culture of conversations, the impact of my own ‘changed’ coaching dialogue to influence and excite new teachers, some of the barriers starting to fall…

Looking to the Future

February 2025

With Matt and Jo’s support, we have hosted several internal and external Unseen Observation events over the last few months and it has been inspiring talking with others and sharing my own experiences. Sarah works tirelessly to keep this at the forefront of minds and behaviours. The challenge is to drip feed the ethics and foundations of Unseen Observation into all aspects of Teaching and Learning; I believe the rest will follow naturally because the core beliefs and practices will be embedded. Round 2 of our pilot is well underway and I am enthused as ever in my expert mentor role. We must not lose the momentum; it has been a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of this culture change at Walsall College.

By Claire Curry, Functional Skills English and Maths Coordinator and Coach at Walsall College