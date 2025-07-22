Levelling the Playing Field: Why Independent Training Providers Must Collaborate to Meet Skills Needs

The UK’s skills system is under increasing pressure. With boosting economic growth and increasing productivity high on the government’s agenda, highlighted by the recently announced Modern Industrial Strategy, apprenticeships and upskilling have never been more critical in addressing the country’s growing skills shortages.

ITPs: Delivering Results but Facing Funding Misalignment

Independent Training Providers (ITPs), which deliver nearly 70 per cent of all apprenticeships, are central to this effort. Agile and employer-focussed, many ITPs are pioneers of innovative training models which respond directly to the needs of industry. Their focus on outcomes and learner destinations often results in some of the highest achievement rates in the sector, particularly among specialist providers.

From my experiences of leading a not-for-profit ITP in the science and process manufacturing sectors, I see first-hand the value we bring to employers and learners alike. Yet, the funding landscape underpinning this vital work is increasingly misaligned with the realities of the sector. It fails to recognise not-for-profit ITPs, many of which were created by industry, for industry, to support workforce development and future talent pipelines.

These providers operate on tight margins and deliver critical skills for the Government’s recently announced priority sectors, yet they are often overlooked in funding decisions. If public funds are rightly restricted for other profit-making entities or solely for FE colleges, there is a compelling case for supporting charitable and non-profit ITPs which reinvest in not only in learners but also in their local communities.

The Scale of Demand: Energy Transition Creating Unprecedented Workforce Needs

To understand this more fully, it’s worth considering the wider context, for example, the significant demand for new jobs created by the energy transition across science-based industries in the coming years (something I’m focussed on in my role with Cogent Skills).

According to the latest research and analysis conducted by the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA), as many as 40,000 new roles will be needed in the nuclear industry by 2030, while the Hydrogen Skills Alliance (HSA) has recently forecasting that up to 29,000 new roles will be needed in the hydrogen economy by the same year.

Looking more widely across the landscape of the sector, life sciences, one of the areas recognised by the government as one of its priority sectors for driving much-needed growth in the economy around the country as a whole, will need 70,000 new jobs by 2035 (with industries such as biopharmaceuticals and medical technology driving the demand for talent).

Collaboration: The Key to Meeting Industry Demand

Clearly, no single provider can meet these needs and so the solution must lie in greater collaboration. By working together, ITPs can co-design apprenticeships which are tailored to local employer needs, improving quality, accessibility, and relevance. This approach, grounded in labour market insight, can support social mobility by reaching historically underrepresented groups and also enables the smarter, more targeted use of skills funding.

Regional Partnerships: Streamlining Delivery and Maximising Impact

Regionally focused partnerships can also help streamline procurement processes, reduce administrative burdens, and foster stronger communication between providers and employers. I’ve seen how powerful these partnerships can be, and I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible.

Creating a Level Playing Field: The Case for Inclusive Investment

Imagine the impact if investment in colleges was share or, better yet, if colleges and ITPs collaborated on facilities, equipment and teaching expertise. Until we create a level playing field, we risk undermining the very providers best placed to close skills gaps in critical sectors.

A Call for Partnership: Building the Future of Industrial Skills

I would welcome a discussion with like-minded providers in the sector who are looking to develop strong collaborations and partnerships to help drive forward the country’s industrial skills strategy.

It’s high time for a much more inclusive approach to apprenticeship provision: an approach which not only recognises the full spectrum of providers but also empowers them to deliver the talent our economy so urgently needs.

By James McIntosh, Managing Director, Cogent Skills Apprenticeship Training