Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Phil Smith on Skills England’s Priority Areas, the Industrial Strategy and Bolt on Training

FE News Editor June 27, 2025
0 Comments
Phil Smith on Skills England’s Priority Areas

We catch up with Phil Smith CBE, Chair of Skills England at AELP’s annual conference. Phil discusses the recent industrial strategy and Skills England’s priority areas. We discuss TECs (Technical Excellence Colleges), as we have had the bids for the Construction Technical Excellence Colleges, and the Industrial Strategy mentioned DTECS (Defence Technical Excellence Colleges), and the different ways that Skills England and devolved regions could prioritise specialist skills for the priority areas.

Phil also discusses Bolt on Training and Interdisciplinary skills across the priority areas.

We also discuss digital and future AI strategies in the Skills England priority areas. Gavin’s final question is around the future plans to link up DWP and Skills England to address the NEET crisis and how to help adults come out of benefits or support from sickness into sustainable work.

Gavin has said that in nearly 22 years of interviewing people (which is now hundreds of interviews), that he felt this was the best interview he has completed with someone.

So that is well worth checking out:

Published in: Exclusive to FE News, EdTech - News on Education Technology, Livestream and video, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Social Impact News, Accessibility News | FE News
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .