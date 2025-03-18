Sink Or Swim: Will UK Education Keep Its Head Above Water In The New Industrial Revolution?

In this article, Neil, who is Chairman of Kloodle, discusses the urgent need for UK education reform, advocating for a more flexible, skills-focused system to prepare young people for the digital age.

“The Times, They Are A’Changin” – A Song By Bob Dylan

The case for change is stronger than ever, with a mountain of evidence making the case for reform now impossible to ignore: the UK’s education system is failing to equip young people with the skills they need for the modern world. Reports from the Times Education Commission, together with survey and polling data from parents, teachers, and employers, all point to the same conclusion that radical change is necessary.

I really enjoyed reading Peter Hyman’s recent article in The New European articulating the urgent need for reform. I found myself agreeing with the points he makes. He advocates for an education system built around the ‘head, heart, and hand’ framework, first proposed by Johann Heinrich Pestalozzi; an approach, which recognises that true education must develop academic intelligence (head) and character and emotional intelligence (heart), and practical creativity (hand). It makes a lot of sense to me. In today’s digital age, where artificial intelligence threatens to displace and outpace many traditional human skills, fostering creativity, critical thinking and other life skills is not just an educational priority but a societal necessity.

Seven Steps To Saving Schools: The Case for Reform

Hyman, an ex-educator and former adviser to Tony Blair, outlines seven key areas where the UK curriculum and examination system must be transformed. These suggested reforms not only address long-standing issues but also prepare young people to navigate and thrive in a digital world. Expanding on these ideas, it becomes clear that a more flexible, skills-focused education system is essential to developing well-rounded individuals who are prepared for the complexities of future employment.

1) Modernising And Upgrading The Basics

Literacy and numeracy remain essential foundations of education, but today’s world demands two additional core skills: oracy and digital literacy.

The ability to speak confidently, debate effectively, and listen critically is just as vital as reading and writing. Keir Starmer has highlighted public speaking as a tool for social mobility, stating that the “inability to articulate your thoughts fluently is a key barrier to getting on and thriving in life“, and research from the Oracy Network shows that students with strong spoken communication skills perform better both academically and in the workplace. Yet, oracy has been systematically neglected in UK state schools.

Similarly, digital literacy must be treated as a fundamental skill. Everyone should have access to a computer and be able to use it well. We are entering an era which will be dominated by AI and automation, so young people need more than just familiarity with technology, they must learn how to leverage it to their advantage. However, as Hyman notes, the way IT has been taught over the past 30 years has been “outdated and inadequate.” To prepare students for the future, education must evolve to prioritise both effective communication and technological fluency.

2) Regional Autonomy And Tailoring

The UK’s one-size-fits-all approach to education does not account for the varying needs of different ‘places’ or regions. A more tailored curriculum allows students to develop skills aligned with local economies. An example is the MBacc initiative led by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, through which clear ‘pathways’ have been developed to signpost to young people what qualifications, such as T Levels, and work experience are needed to succeed in specific careers. The MBacc is designed to support vocational pathways as a credible alternative to the well-established academic routes to university, ensuring students can make informed choices about their futures.

If education is to be truly meaningful, it must be relevant to students’ aspirations, whether that involves routes to the tech industry in London, manufacturing in the Midlands, or creative arts in Glasgow. A flexible curriculum would give local authorities the ability to shape education around regional opportunities, better preparing young people for the job market.

3) Elevating Creativity in Education

In a world where AI can replace most basic tasks, creativity is essential for human beings to flourish. In fact, studies, like that from the World Economic Forum, identify creativity as one of the top skills needed in the future workforce.

Therefore, creative thinking should not be an extracurricular luxury or add-on, it should be front and centre, aligned with Sir Ken Robinson’s view: “Creativity is as important as literacy, and we should treat it with the same status.” The arts have been sidelined for far too long and the government’s EBacc measure, which excludes music, art, and drama, is described by Hyman as a ‘Philistine’s charter.’ Exposure to the arts develops innovation, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence and every child should have the right to engage with creative subjects throughout their education, as these disciplines enrich personal development and professional capability.

4) Total Reform Of Post-16 Education

The current A-Level system is overly narrow, failing to provide students with a breadth of knowledge and skills. Hyman suggests an alternative inspired by the International Baccalaureate (IB), which offers a more holistic approach to learning. An expanded US-style qualification framework, incorporating ‘majors’ and ‘minors’ along with creative and research-focused elements (like the Extended Project Qualification), would better prepare students for the complexities of modern careers. Vocational pathways also need to be strengthened, ensuring that technical and practical skills are given the respect they deserve.

5) Flexible Exam Structures

The current assessment system requires students to sit up to 30 GCSE exams within a single month at age 16. This is an old-fashioned and unnecessarily stressful approach. Modern technology enables a more flexible, competency-based model, similar to music grade exams, where students are assessed when they are ready rather than on a rigid timetable. This shift would create a fairer, more personalised system which evaluates genuine understanding rather than test-taking endurance.

This approach would align perfectly with the growing and appropriate role of microcredentials in career development. As industries move toward lifelong learning and skills-based hiring, breaking assessments into smaller, bite-sized, modular certifications would better prepare students for a future where continuous upskilling and personalised learning paths will be the norm.

6) Digital Profiles For Every Student

One of the most significant proposals is for the introduction of a ‘digital profile’. This is a personalised portfolio which showcases a student’s achievements beyond exam grades and serves as a richer, more holistic passport to employment and further education. It would still capture academic performance, but would more widely also record creative projects, leadership roles, community involvement and digital skills. In a world where online portfolios are the norm in professional life, it makes sense to prepare students with a similar tool from an early age. Young people already exist in a digital-first world; their education system must catch up – fast!

7) Keep It Real: Space For Debate And Critical Thinking

Finally, Hyman highlights the need for structured spaces within the curriculum where students can engage with complex, real-world issues. Without this, social media and online echo chambers shape young people’s perspectives in unregulated, sometimes harmful ways. Revamping ‘citizenship’ education to focus on contemporary ethical, political, and social issues would help students develop critical thinking skills and a deeper understanding of democratic values. In an era of misinformation and fake news, supporting young people to develop independent thought is more critical than ever.

A Call To Action: Start Swimming

Peter Hyman’s vision for reform shouldn’t be viewed just as a wish list; it is an urgent necessity. The UK education system has remained stagnant for too long, failing to prepare students for the realities of the Industrial Revolution 6.0, one where artificial intelligence and automation will reshape the world faster than ever before. Policymakers, educators, and institutions must rally behind a new curriculum that values academic excellence, character development, and creativity in equal measure. If our education system does not evolve at the same pace, we risk leaving an entire generation unprepared for the future.

The fundamental question we must answer is: What is the purpose of education? Good question! Is it to churn out students who can memorise facts for a fleeting exam? Or is it to develop thinkers, creators, and problem-solvers who can appreciate and navigate a rapidly changing world? The current one-size-fits-all model is outdated and no longer fit for purpose. A system built around rigid assessments, neglected creativity, and a lack of digital fluency is setting young people up for failure.

Change is possible. A more flexible, skills-based, and personalised education system, which embraces microcredentials, digital portfolios, creativity, and real-world learning, would not only empower young people but future-proof the whole of society. If we fail to act now, the future will be dictated not by human ingenuity but by algorithms and automation.

Education should be the great enabler, not the great limiter. As Bob Dylan warned us in his prophetic 1965 track: “you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone.” The technology tide is rising, either we embrace change and start swimming, or we risk sinking into irrelevance.

By Neil Wolstenholme, Kloodle Chairman