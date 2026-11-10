The Chimera of an Inclusive 14+ Pathways Curriculum?

The school 14-16 curriculum has not served the needs of all children. For too long vocational education has been the preserve of FE, especially for the one third of young people at 16 who have not achieved GCSEs or those who are excluded. Instead of offering vocational, technical and creative pathways that inspire all children, schools force a binary pass-or-fail at 16. As a Headteacher, I met children so certain they would fail GCSE maths and English, they expected simply to accept whatever trade a relative could find them.

On the other hand, a Year 9 student wishing to study robotic engineering needs physics, computer science, electronics, design technology. If time tabling prioritises EBac languages and humanities, she will be unable to fulfil her ambitions? The government’s introduction of vocational GCSEs will still mean Industry Experience such as Internships, or personal robotics projects are key so the student can develop hands- on technical and employability skills.

In other words, we are disadvantaging all children equally by a single pathway, that only leads to the gold standard of university. Those who want to pursue a skilled vocational or creative profession from 14 cannot at least until 2029, whilst those who have similar ambitions, but considered too ‘bright’ for non-academic options, are propelled towards university. How is that equitable in developing the potential of all students?

A new 14-16 pathways curriculum potentially could restore equity and parity, and meet the Prime Minister’s vision that ‘a hard hat should be as acceptable as a graduation cap’. Through incentivising employers, schools and colleges, a pathways-style curriculum with properly funded apprenticeships, pre-vocational options and work placements could offer real choice.

But realistically will this happen in a school setting without formal college and employer partnerships? Can schools recruit and train staff with the skills to deliver the first V Levels in Education, Finance and Digital, from September 2027, alongside new T Levels in Sports, Fitness and Exercise Science, and Care Services from 2028?

16 year olds are projected to take New Occupational and Further Study Pathways to help them progress onto A and V Levels, or into employment or an apprenticeship. Technical Awards with different awarding organisations set their own content within loose national criteria leading to variation and lack of consistency. Around 90% of mainstream English schools offered at least one Technical Award in the 2024-25 academic year, and 45% of students took one. That is a large, mainstream qualification route sitting on inconsistent foundations and poor uptake. Vocational GCSEs are meant to correct this as they are nationally set and regulated by Ofqual in the same way that academic GCSEs are, but not until 2029.The confusion is caused as the timeline for re-organisation and implementation of the qualifications are different. A 2026 school leaver, a 2027 college applicant and a 2029 GCSE cohort are all affected, but none experiences the same qualification in the same year. Through the government led National Mission on Work Experience, employers are being encouraged to create work placements. This could lead to a post code lottery rather than a mandatory entitlement.

Lessons from the 14 to 19 Diplomas

Learning from past experience, from 2005 until 2011, the 14-19 Diplomas attempted this same parity. As HMI Ofsted, I saw first-hand how it re-engaged and enthused children in subjects that genuinely inspired them – motor mechanics, hairdressing, plumbing, catering, electronics – with opportunities to apply their learning in work-related contexts. 14-year-olds following hairdressing, for instance, finally understood the importance of learning chemistry and maths, for mixing hair colour!

Success, though, depended on availability of well-qualified, experienced teachers in schools and colleges, as well as access to high-quality resources and well-equipped venues.

The linchpin was effective, hands-on local employer partnerships. “Employer champions” drove assignments while collaborative partnerships implemented

comprehensive manuals and protocols, all built around local needs. Learners responded with enthusiasm and high attendance, especially when they could demonstrate competence with industry-standard resources. But without employer involvement or off-site visits, over-reliance on theory held many back.

Some forty-four University Technical Colleges (UTCs) show a similar pattern of employer engagement. The curricula designed by university and industry partners, provides work experience, guides teachers’ professional development and supports students into apprenticeships and tertiary education. As Local Authority Advisor, I observed maths, English and science taught through practical, interdisciplinary approaches, leading to technical qualifications in areas like manufacturing and engineering. While leadership quality inevitably shapes outcomes, this delivery model has huge potential to influence the design of 14-16 vocational school pathways. An excellent example of this is the London Design & Engineering UTC | London Design & Engineering UTC | Future-Focused Education.

Realising this potential, though, means directing structured funding to local consortia – schools, colleges and employers working together on curricula shaped around a community’s needs. The Compass Curriculum | Fylde Coast Academy Trust is a universal Key Stage 4 offer provided to all Year 9 pupils as part of their options selection. It replaces one traditional GCSE with a two-year college course and shows what this looks like in practice, delivering technical and vocational pathways from 14+, blending college, school and work placements.

Three Spires Trust’s WMBACC – myFUTURE | Supporting Skills, Careers & Progression is focused on appropriate careers progression and guidance to vocational qualifications for all young people and is currently developing stronger collaborative partnerships with colleges and employers.

The Overqualification Problem

However, no reform happens in a vacuum, and we must be mindful of social and economic context. The employment, education and training sector faces a major challenge. Some 41% of the workforce is overqualified for existing jobs, while they work in roles unrelated to their qualifications – or do not work at all. Over half of graduates in Cumbria and Lincolnshire work in jobs not requiring a degree. And at 37%, England has the highest level of overqualification among OECD countries. English Workers Lead Global Rankings for Overqualification Compounding the issue, the Milburn Review highlights a growing youth employment crisis, with potentially one in six young people NEET by 2031.

Geography and Labels Matter

Meeting these challenges head-on depends as much on delivery as on ambition. The Manchester Baccalaureate (MBacc) works well, thanks largely to the city’s diverse employer landscape, local capacity, genuine employer engagement and appropriate funding. This could potentially be duplicated in major cities. But as new strategic Mayoral authorities are granted devolved powers for post 16 funding, there needs greater awareness that particularly for non-Mayoral authorities such as Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset, may initially receive less funding.

In more remote or coastal areas, fewer employers and SMEs may mean fewer work placements, with poorer transport making them harder to reach. Medway, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk already have a higher proportion of NEETs than the 4.5% national average. So for reforms to deliver parity everywhere, equitable access to strong local partnerships needs planning from the outset.

Geography isn’t the only barrier – labels matter too. Labelling children as “disadvantaged,” SEN, or EAL caps aspiration by setting a glass ceiling on what is achievable and pushes children onto inappropriate pathways. Schools need more than broad averages and vague groupings but meaningful, valid comparisons that properly account for factors such as IDACI, free school meal eligibility, gender, urban or rural context, attendance and persistent absence. The Crossing Paths – The Sutton Trust report is clear on the importance of these in determining attainment outcomes. Without that granular detail, we risk relying on generalised narratives that lack the precision to drive improvement and accountability as measured by the inspectorate.

Careers education must also reflect vocational, technical and employment-linked pathways alongside the academic core of English maths and science. Crucially, these pathways shouldn’t be the preserve of low-attaining students, but prestigious enough to attract higher-attaining ones, too. Is the Careers & Enterprise Company geared up to work with school in creating these viable attractive pathways?

Ambition Needs a Clear Road Map

For a 14-16 inclusive pathways curriculum to become a reality, political aspiration is not enough. The challenge is slotting the diverse pieces of the jigsaw neatly in place. Most importantly, the road map and timeline for implementation need to be communicated clearly to the sector, to young people and their families to avoid confusion. For those cynically opposing the introduction of vocational GCSEs, as they believe this might ‘dumb down’ the curriculum, they must understand that from algebra to technical literacy, vocational courses demand genuine academic rigour. “Stepping stone” qualifications in functional skills alongside financial literacy accreditation, could help support future pathway choices from 14 in maths, English and science.

The Secretary of State for Education rightly supports an “education matching high ambition and not a one size all straitjacket.” In streamlining pre- and post 16 qualifications, she must not lose sight of resourcing a curriculum infrastructure that lives up to that ambition – not disappoint it, and not repeat the failures of the past.

By Meena Wood, Author and former HMI (National Lead for Equalities), Principal in Further Education, Senior Local Authority Education Adviser and Headteacher