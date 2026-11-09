SkillBuild 2026 National Final to Showcase next Generation of Construction Talent

The UK’s largest multi-trade skills competition returns for its 2026 final, including new experiences

The SkillBuild National Final – delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) – begins on Wednesday 18 November in Milton Keynes. After competing among the best of the best at this year’s SkillBuild Regional Qualifiers, the finalists will fight for the winning place across two days in their chosen trades.

SkillBuild is the largest and longest-running industry skills competition in the UK and has become a flagship event for showcasing talent in the construction industry. The final consists of competitors constructing a project within 18 hours. The panel, made up of expert judges, will be assessing them on several characteristics, including working under pressure, technical ability, problem solving, time management, and compliance with health and safety requirements.

This year, alongside the main competition, visitors can get hands on with CITB’s interactive Construction Showcase, a careers experience hub where visitors of all ages can try out real construction activities, talk to industry experts and discover pathways into the trades. The Construction Showcase will be open from 9am-3pm on both days.

CITB is also delivering a SEND Learner Showcase at the SkillBuild Finals, a non-competitive demonstration celebrating diversity and inclusivity within the construction industry. The showcase will feature learners with a range of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) demonstrating skills across a variety of trades.

Events like SkillBuild are fundamental for showcasing the wide variety of pathways into a career in construction. Earlier this year, CITB released its annual Construction Workforce Outlook (CWO) report, which forecasts future skills and workforce needs across UK construction. The report showed that UK construction will need an average of 41,200 extra construction workers per year until 2030 to meet the current demand.

Robert Smith, Product Manager (Careers) at CITB, said:

“We are really looking forward to welcoming this year’s finalists to Milton Keynes. Reaching the finals is a fantastic achievement and reflects all the hard work and dedication each competitor has shown throughout the competition stages.

“SkillBuild gives talented apprenticeships and trainees the opportunity to put their skills to the test, demonstrate what they can achieve and showcase the high standard of talent that is coming into the construction workforce.

“With the industry needing to attract and develop its future workforce, events like SkillBuild are an important opportunity to celebrate construction careers and inspire more people to see the range of opportunities the sector has to offer. I wish all our finalists the very best of luck.”

CITB would like to thank all the fantastic sponsors, supporters and strategic partners of this year’s SkillBuild competitions:

BAL Adhesives, Band of Builders, Brick Development Association, British Gypsum, Careers Wales, Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales CITB NI, Crown Paints, FIS, Institute of Carpenters, N&C Nicobond, NFRC, NSITG, Saint Gobain, Schluter Systems, SPAX, TARMAC, The Tile Association, Weber, Wienerberger, The Worshipful Company of Masons, and The Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers & Regatta Professional.