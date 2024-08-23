The Importance of AI in HE  

Learning has transformed considerably over the last few years with the introduction of new pathways. With the recent advancement in technology, universities have grown their virtual learning environments providing students with more comprehensive online and blended learning options. Lecturers and course leaders have used generative artificial intelligence (AI) as a collaborative tool to refine their instructional strategies and create personalised lesson plans as well as assist with overall course design.



AI has been proven to reduce staff workload, freeing them up to explore new learning pathways and improve outcomes for students. So much so, that 70 per cent of graduates now believe that AI should be incorporated in their courses, showing that even students recognise the value these technologies can provide and that perhaps a university’s ‘digital maturity’ – that is, how far along it is in its technology adoption – could be a deciding factor on where they choose to study. What’s more, these students recognise that being familiar with AI will be valuable for their careers across all industries. Adopting the latest technology and AI tools can give institutions that competitive edge. However, it can be tricky knowing where to start.

The Role of AI

As AI tools have become more readily available to the masses, students and lecturers have started to realise its benefits. A survey by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) discovered that 53 per cent of undergraduate students were using AI to speed up the learning process as well as improve their coursework. By incorporating AI tools into the curriculum, students can learn to use these tools ethically and responsibly.

For educators, technology should not be a burden but instead provide a helping hand. Additionally, AI can take on the repetitive and time-consuming aspects of course creation such as sending emails and grading work. Streamlining these processes will allow educators to focus more on creating an engaging learning environment for their students.

Not only could AI be used to relieve the pressure on educators by streamlining assessments and lesson plans, but it can also provide accessible data that will increase the visibility of the progress students are making. This data will also enable educators to identify where students are having trouble and tailor their courses to maximise engagement.

Ultimately, by implementing AI into their learning courses, universities stay ahead of the curve and maintain a competitive advantage.

Enhancing Institution Competitiveness

Enrolments of international students continue to decline in the UK. As applications for sponsored student visas have fallen by 28 percent this year, universities – including those in the Russell Group are compelled to innovate and diversify their offerings to stay competitive. In fact, according to a YouGov-Studiosity survey, 57 per cent of international students expect their universities to speed up the integration of AI learning tools, highlighting the desire for a more inclusive and connected delivery of education.

Implementing the desirable features of quizzes and gamification in learning courses is a great way for universities to address this need and stay ahead of the competition. Gamification can capture the attention of students as it incorporates elements they enjoy and makes the learning experience more interactive. A gamified learning environment enables students to learn in a creative and compelling way. By incorporating AI, students can receive a more personalised experience. These tools can analyse a student’s learning progress as well as their preferences and in turn, can tailor the game mechanics to what best suits the student.

Furthermore, quizzes can be generated by AI tools based on learning objectives, freeing up time for interaction with students. This learning component motivates students to pay attention to content and gives educators insight into the topics that students are struggling with. With the help of AI, customised quizzes for each student can be created, giving students an improved experience.

AI plays a crucial role in improving the competitiveness of universities as user-centric designs pave the way for a more accessible and connected learning methodology. From streamlining processes to personalised study plans and gamified course content, these elements not only foster an enjoyable learning experience but also cater to different learning styles and needs. It is important that institutions realise the path to learning is not one size fits all but rather, what size fits the user. In a digital era where technology is rapidly advancing, universities that fail to modernise risk falling behind.

Looking ahead

Technology is changing the way education is being delivered and evolving beyond traditional methods towards online and blended learning modalities. By empowering educators to adopt AI into both their working processes and course content, universities can enhance the learning experience for their students whilst enabling themselves to remain competitive.

By Rob Telfer, Director of Higher Education at D2L