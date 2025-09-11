Unlocking Potential: Rethinking FE and HE for Neurodiverse Learners

When debates about education arise, the main focus more often than not falls on exams, league tables, funding pressures or inspection frameworks. What is not spoken about enough and not the centre of discussion is how well our system supports the growing number of neurodiverse learners. For too many, both Further Education (FE) and Higher Education (HE) are not always places of opportunity but places of struggle. Changing that must become a priority.

Growing up with autism myself, I often felt like I was invisible or unheard in the classroom. Connecting with others socially did not come naturally to me and this resulted in me spending much of my time feeling misunderstood by peers and teachers alike. When I went to college (FE) this is where I struggled the most, yet I somehow navigated my way through. When I progressed into, HE, I came across other challenges but there were also opportunities for me to grow. These experiences have made me very determined to ensure that learners today do not face the same barriers I did.

The scale of the challenge

Neurodiversity is not a marginal issue. In the UK it is estimated that around one in seven people are estimated to be neurodiverse, and many remain undiagnosed. So, if we take all colleges and universities this means there are hundreds of thousands of learners who are challenged with autism, ADHD, dyslexia or other challenges and are not being given the support due to being undiagnosed or reluctant to disclose their challenges.

The consequences can be serious. According to the Office for National Statistics, autistic young people are less likely to remain in education, less likely to secure employment and less likely to progress into leadership roles. FE colleges report lower retention rates for neurodiverse students. In HE, research clearly shows gaps when it comes to progression, degree completion and graduates being successful in finding jobs. So, without targeted support too many learners leave without qualifications, confidence or lifelong skills they require.

From barriers to solutions

To move forward, FE and HE must not only acknowledge neurodiversity but embed inclusive practice into their everyday culture. Research and practice point to several solutions that can create lasting change.

Universal Design for Learning (UDL). This means building flexibility into teaching, assessment and curriculum design so learners have multiple ways to access content and show what they know. In HE, this could include alternative assessment formats and digital accessibility standards.

Staff development. Educators who are working in the HE and FE sectors will need regular training on supporting neurodiverse learners. In FE, the centre of focus could be on classroom strategies and pastoral care. While in HE, the training can be focused on how to design modules, assessments and research environments that do not put neurodiverse learners at a disadvantage.

Mentoring and peer networks. Having structured peer mentoring in place can make a powerful difference, especially during the transition period from FE to HE. Some FE students who are moving in to HE may find it challenging to adapt initially, so having support networks in place can bridge that gap, reduce isolation and build resilience amongst these learners.

Creating safe and supportive spaces. Both colleges and universities should be able to provide environments where learners practise collaboration, develop social confidence and feel a sense of belonging. This should be a priority just like curriculum delivery.

Early identification and support. In FE, screening at enrolment can result in timely intervention which can massively help the learner. In HE, accessible admissions processes and strong disability services are vital in ensuring you are giving each and every learner a fair and equal chance form the start.

Why this matters

Employers have made it clear that they are looking for skills such as adaptability, teamwork and resilience. So, in FE and HE sectors if there is a lack of support for neurodiverse learners in order to build these skills, our education system will be failing these students and not helping employers to choose from a wider more talent pool.

This is not about adding another initiative to overstretched workloads. It is about embedding inclusive practice into the DNA of FE and HE. Inclusion must not be seen as a soft extra. It is the foundation of preparing students for life, work and active participation in society.

A call to action

My own story is an example of many, but it highlights a wider truth. If neurodiverse learners are given the right support they can thrive in education and beyond. I have seen students first-hand who used to sit silently in the classroom later lead discussions, their confidence transformed by the support they received at the right time.

If FE and HE are looking to prepare learners for the future, then neurodiversity must be the focal point of how we teach, how we design curricula and how we lead are academic institutions.

I feel as an educator it’s not fair to allow young people and adults with autism, ADHD or other conditions to be invisible in education settings. Their success is not just personal progress but a credit to the education system. It is also vital to the creativity, resilience and wellbeing of the entire society.

By Imran Mir SFHEA, FSET, CMgr MCMI, FRSA