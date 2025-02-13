Unseen Observation: A Journey from Traditional to Trust-Based Teaching

In this article, the second in a series exploring Unseen Observations in education, David Turner and Sarah Cattell explore their journey transitioning from traditional classroom observations to a more reflective, teacher-centred model. They share their experiences shifting from rigid grading systems to a collaborative approach focused on professional growth and meaningful dialogue.

Early Experiences and Traditional Observation Methods

David:

When I first started teaching back at the start of the 1990s, I was eager to develop my practice and beyond what I had learned on my teacher training courses. The college was asking for volunteers to join its observation team, and I thought this might be a good opportunity to meet other teachers, see them in action, and for us to learn from each other.

At the age of 27, I carried out my first lesson observation. It just so happened that the teacher I was observing was in his mid-50s, teaching engineering to a group of level two students (completely different from my subject area of creative industries).

I walked into the classroom and introduced myself, “Hello, I’m David, and I’m here to observe the session”, asking where I should sit. The teacher’s greeting was less than welcoming. “And what gives you the authority to observe my teaching? You look like you’ve had far less experience than I have. Also, can I ask what you know about engineering?” For the students looking on, and for myself, this was a jaw-dropping moment!

This formative experience of observation left a lasting impression. The meaningful conversation that followed, focused on our shared profession and teaching approaches, provided far greater insight and value than the 45 minutes I spent passively observing his class from the back of the room.

Implementation and Leadership

Sarah:

In my role as Workforce Development and Innovation Manager, I am continually seeking innovative approaches to teaching and learning, as well as new methods to support teaching and learning conversations and practices. The Unseen Observation model has successfully provided this for Walsall College.

The College’s Teaching and Learning Strategy focuses on innovation through critical thinking and evidence-based research, continuous improvement of teaching quality, and maintaining staff expertise aligned with industry standards. We believe that by empowering our staff we can in turn empower our students.

Problems with Traditional Observation Systems

David:

In those days, teachers had two days prior notice for their observations, giving them a three-day window of possible sessions in scope. Upon receiving their notice, staff would often spend the entire run-up period in preparation, working to ensure their observed lessons were as polished as could be. If notice arrived on a Friday, entire weekends could be wiped-out with paperwork!

It became obvious to me that the lessons being observed were not naturally occurring and not therefore representative of the day-to-day teaching at the college. Some managers even began to strategically manipulate entire team preparations for observations, to secure a positive picture of their department.

Teachers who received an ‘outstanding’ grade during observations were celebrated as ‘grade 1 teachers,’ which stifled meaningful discussions about teaching practices, growth, or innovation. Pedagogy was rarely addressed within the organisation, as the primary purpose of observations became focused on producing data to demonstrate that most teachers, for at least a 45-minute period each year, were performing at ‘good’ or better.

Sarah:

We introduced a coaching model to our observation process several years ago when we eliminated the grading system. Coaching is now well established; the unseen observation represents a natural next step on from this. The unseen observation model aligns with our core principles and values concerning professional standards.

Key Components of the Unseen Observation Model

The Unseen Observation process is a model of classroom observation that emphasises self-reflection and professional dialogue over traditional performance-based assessments.

Here are the key aspects:

Self-Observation : Instead of being observed by another person, teachers engage in self-observation. They reflect on their teaching practices and identify areas for improvement.

: Instead of being observed by another person, teachers engage in self-observation. They reflect on their teaching practices and identify areas for improvement. Professional Dialogue: The core of the process involves pre- and post-session discussions between the teacher and a peer, coach, or mentor.

The core of the process involves pre- and post-session discussions between the teacher and a peer, coach, or mentor. Teacher-Centred: The process is centred around the teacher’s perspective, giving them control and accountability.

The process is centred around the teacher’s perspective, giving them control and accountability. Reflective Practice: Teacher’s recount and reflect on their lessons, which serves as the basis for professional dialogue.

Teacher’s recount and reflect on their lessons, which serves as the basis for professional dialogue. Process-Driven: Unlike traditional observations that focus on performance outcomes, the Unseen Observation process is driven by the ongoing practice of reflection and dialogue.







David:

Years later, as Director of Quality, I conducted a comprehensive investigation into the impact of observations and discovered that they were being used predominantly as a performance management tool, rather than as a mechanism for meaningful professional development. Within my first month in the role, a manager approached me with a troubling request, suggesting that “he could do with this particular person’s observation going badly.”

Not long after, I eliminated the observation grade and its connection to capability. Observations became one of several broader indicators of professional performance and were reframed to be ‘developmental’ rather than ‘judgemental.’ However, approximately 30% of my senior leadership colleagues remained sceptical, nostalgically clinging to the grading system and the perceived clarity it provided when “everyone knew where we were.”

Sarah:

Working with Professor Matt O’Leary has been crucial to our development. His research has challenged traditional views on classroom observation, leading to significant policy changes. The unseen observation model, developed with his insights, shifts the focus from performance-based assessments to reflective practice and professional growth.

The unseen observation space complements our developmental observation process and, in the long term, serves as a flexible opportunity for continuous professional development (CPD), enabling individuals to work in new ways. This space provides practitioners with the time to collaborate with colleagues they might not typically interact with in their daily roles. Importantly, there is no hierarchy within this space; everyone is regarded as a practitioner, which is another success of this shared environment.

Initial Results and Practitioner Feedback

Initial thoughts from our Pilot One have been revealing:

“The process creates the space for critical reflection for the ‘unseen teacher'”

“Allows a longer timeline creating stronger professional relationships with peers being able to share open and honest dialogue without judgement.”

“This process allows practitioners to show their vulnerability without judgement, it allows for more honest dialogue, and it creates space to build meaningful professional relationships based on T&L.”

David:

Through developmental observations, we successfully created a culture where teachers felt empowered to take ownership of their practice without fear of judgment. We also reclaimed coaching as a positive experience and introduced coaching training for all of the observation team.

As a learning organisation, questioning the status quo is essential to avoid stagnation. The observation team and managers were committed to evolving their approaches, incorporating the Professional Standards developed by the Education and Training Foundation for teachers and trainers in Further Education.

Balancing Needs with Professional Development

Sarah:

From an organisational perspective we do have to be mindful that systems and data play an important role in terms of highlighting themes and areas of development regarding quality assurance and quality improvement, but there is still a space for ownership, innovation and collaborations. All of these factors enable organisations to create communities of shared practice and staff that feel valued and part of a teaching and learning community.

In summary the introduction of the Unseen Observation model represents a significant step forward in our teaching and learning strategy, fostering a supportive environment for self-reflection, professional dialogue, and collaborative learning all, which I am passionate about.

The Unseen Observation model, developed with insights from Professor Matt O’Leary, shifts the focus from performance-based assessments to reflective practice and professional growth. This approach empowers teachers to take ownership of their development, encourages honesty and vulnerability, and promotes a culture of continuous improvement. The success of the pilot program at Walsall College highlights the model’s potential to enhance teaching practices and create a community of shared practice.

As one practitioner reflected: “This is radically different. You will get out what you put in. The rewards outweigh the effort. You will have to be serious about wanting to improve – this is not a short cut to an easier life. This is a liberating process that should restore your joy of teaching!”

By David Turner, Assistant Principal for Quality and Sarah Cattell, Workforce Development and Innovation Manager at Walsall College.