Why Funding Expertise Will Shape the Future of Apprenticeships in England

The apprenticeship sector in England has spent much of the last decade focused on delivery, quality and employer engagement. The next phase is likely to place even greater emphasis on funding capability, financial planning and commercial resilience.

In a market shaped by changing employer demand, evolving funding rules and increased scrutiny of delivery models, financial understanding can no longer sit solely in the background. It is becoming a strategic capability that influences how providers plan, grow and respond to change.

Providers that treat funding as a commercial, operational and policy priority will be better positioned to make informed decisions, support employer needs and build sustainable provision.

A recent example is the change to public funding for Level 7 apprenticeships. From 1 January 2026, new Level 7 apprenticeship starts are only eligible for government funding where the apprentice is aged 16 to 21, or aged 22 to 24 and has an Education, Health and Care plan and/or has been, or is, in the care of their local authority. Existing Level 7 apprentices who started before that date continue to be funded through to completion.

For providers with Level 7 provision, this change has required careful consideration of employer relationships, learner eligibility, programme mix and future growth assumptions. It is a clear reminder that funding policy can materially affect delivery models within a short planning cycle.

Funding expertise is becoming a leadership skill

For many years, apprenticeship funding was often viewed primarily as a specialist compliance function. That view is becoming increasingly outdated.

The funding landscape continues to evolve. Recent and ongoing reforms, including changes to Level 7 funding eligibility, wider use of levy transfer arrangements and the transition towards the Growth and Skills Levy, are changing how employers and providers think about workforce development investment. Levy-paying employers can transfer up to 50% of unused levy funds to other businesses, and the Growth and Skills Levy is positioned by government as a more flexible offer building on the apprenticeship levy.

Alongside these changes, providers must continue to consider funding bands, assessment costs, employer contributions, learner eligibility and evidence requirements. Financial understanding therefore needs to be embedded across leadership, not confined to a single technical function.

The most resilient providers are developing funding professionals who can contribute to forecasting, programme planning, cash flow management, risk assessment and policy interpretation. In many organisations, these colleagues are becoming important contributors to strategic decision-making alongside curriculum, operations and employer engagement leads.

This matters because apprenticeship delivery is increasingly shaped by financial agility. A provider’s ability to model the sustainability of different standards, respond to funding reform and understand changing employer demand can determine whether growth is resilient or exposes the organisation to avoidable risk.

Turning funding opportunities into sustainable growth plans

A common risk for apprenticeship providers is pursuing growth opportunities without fully testing delivery capacity and financial sustainability.

Whether developing new employer partnerships, accessing levy transfer arrangements or bidding for apprenticeship delivery opportunities, success depends on aligning commercial ambition with operational reality.

The strongest organisations do not make these decisions in isolation. They bring together curriculum, operations, employer engagement and finance teams early in the planning process, ensuring growth plans are grounded in evidence and delivery capability.

In practice, this means being realistic about staffing capacity, employer demand, learner support needs, delivery costs, assessment requirements and the likely timing of income and expenditure before committing to expansion.

There is also a growing need for providers to become more data-led. Some providers continue to rely heavily on historic assumptions about learner demand or regional priorities, even where the market has moved on.

Strategic decisions are stronger when they are informed by labour market intelligence, employer pipeline insight and evidence of learner progression. Providers that can clearly show how their provision supports local skills needs, employer demand and regional economic priorities are likely to be better placed to build sustainable growth.

Local Skills Improvement Plans, Skills England priorities and regional workforce strategies are also becoming increasingly important reference points. Current LSIP guidance applies to England and is intended to support the development, implementation and review of local skills priorities, with further and higher education providers among the stakeholders involved. Skills England has also been tasked with helping technical training reflect employer needs and changes in the economy and labour market.

Embedding financial capability into decision-making

For apprenticeship providers, the key takeaway is to embed funding expertise into everyday decision-making rather than treating it as a separate compliance activity.

Leaders should bring finance, curriculum, operations and employer engagement teams together to review programme performance, learner demand, staffing capacity, employer opportunities and funding developments.

This does not mean every senior leader needs to become a funding specialist. It means funding implications should be considered early, consistently and alongside quality, curriculum and employer priorities.

By developing funding knowledge across leadership teams and using data to inform decisions, providers can improve financial resilience, make more sustainable growth choices and position themselves more confidently in an increasingly complex apprenticeship landscape.

Three practical actions for apprenticeship providers

Make funding a leadership priority

Integrate funding expertise into strategic planning by ensuring finance, curriculum, operations and employer engagement teams collaborate regularly on key business decisions. Funding should be treated as a core strategic consideration, not only as a compliance requirement.

Use data to validate growth plans

Before launching new apprenticeship standards or pursuing employer growth opportunities, analyse labour market intelligence, employer demand, learner trends and progression outcomes. This helps ensure expansion plans are supported by genuine market need.

Test financial and operational viability

Regularly review programme sustainability, staffing capacity, assessment requirements and delivery costs. Stress-testing plans against changes in funding, demand or delivery assumptions can help providers build greater resilience.

As apprenticeship funding continues to evolve, providers are likely to be better placed where they view funding expertise not as an administrative necessity, but as a strategic capability. In an increasingly complex and competitive environment, financial understanding will sit alongside quality delivery as a key factor in shaping the future of apprenticeships in England.

By Steve Thompson, Commercial Director, NOCN Group