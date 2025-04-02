AAT’s new Board and governing structure launches

AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) has launched its new governing structure – which has remained largely unchanged for nearly a decade – with a newly appointed Trustee Board and the creation of a Members’ Advisory Council (MAC).

The AAT is the voice of the accounting technicians and bookkeepers in the UK – a community of 120,000 people either working in these professions or studying towards AAT’s Ofqual-certified qualifications. The charity was formed in 1980 with the purpose of raising professional standards and expanding access to quality accountancy education and skills training.

As an Awarding Organisation, AAT’s qualifications, short courses and CPD tools are being studied towards by more than 70,000 learners at any one time, including more than 6,000 AAT apprentices. AAT qualifications underpin 95.33% of England’s intermediate and advanced level apprenticeships in accounting and 80.56% of England’s intermediate and advanced level apprenticeships in accounting and finance. (Source: DfE)

The new skills-based Trustee Board is Chaired by Sir Stephen Hillier and comprises 11 non-executive directors who collectively bring a wealth of senior regulatory, governance, finance, business strategy and social mobility experience. The Trustee Board has the overall responsibility for establishing and overseeing AAT’s strategic direction.

The new MAC body will amplify the membership voice within AAT’s governance structure, ensuring AAT’s community stays at the very heart of the organisation’s development. A MAC Appointee – Jas Bhohi, Managing Director of Kumar & Co Chartered Accountants – will also serve on the Board, linking governance and representation within the organisation.

Sir Stephen Hillier, AAT Chair, says: “Today marks a significant milestone for AAT as we take bold steps towards our ambitious 2030 vision. This transformation goes beyond structure – it’s about building a dynamic, forward-thinking Board that reflects the diversity of our profession and the public. By bringing together a wide range of experience and skills, we are ensuring AAT remains at the forefront of the industry, driving innovation, championing social mobility, and supporting our members and students in an ever-evolving world.

“I look forward to seeing the impact of the Board’s contributions as we continue to strengthen AAT’s influence and support for the profession.”

AAT’s Trustee Board

The new, streamlined 12-person governing body – 20% of which are AAT members – brings professional expertise to guide AAT in its role as a professional body, an awarding organisation, a charity, and a company limited by guarantee.

The Board oversees a framework of delegation with clear levels of authority, enabling relevant matters to be dealt with by supporting committees, boards, panels and the Executive team.

The Members’ Advisory Council (MAC)

AAT President Michael Steed will Chair the MAC whose primary role is to represent members, reflect their diverse insights, and provide advice to AAT and the Trustee Board on matters affecting the AAT community.

Whilst the Trustee Board is the highest governing body and is where AAT’s strategic decisions are ultimately taken, the MAC has important duties to support good governance, including electing a MAC appointee (Jas Bhohi) to serve on the AAT Board as a Trustee for a three-year period.

Michael Steed, AAT President, says: “These changes mark an exciting new chapter for AAT. The Members’ Advisory Council will support the Board through insight, expertise and their individual lived experiences. In doing so we can ensure that we continue to uphold the highest standards while remaining agile and forward-thinking in an ever-changing business landscape. The MAC brings a wealth of experience that will guide AAT towards an even stronger future.”

The MAC is also responsible for electing AAT’s Vice President from amongst its ranks, who then moves into the role of President after a year.

Two new recently announced independent Chairs

In addition to the new Trustee Board and MAC, AAT recently confirmed it is further bolstering its governance team with the appointment of two new independent Chairs. Richard Collins OBE has been appointed Chair of AAT’s Professional Regulation and Standards Compliance Board (PRSC) and Julie Swan appointed Chair of the Awarding Organisation Compliance Board (AOC), both commencing their roles today, 1 April 2025. Both the PRSC and AOC Boards support the Trustees in ensuring ongoing statutory and regulatory compliance.

Ensuring excellence

These changes in its governing structure ensure AAT is future-ready and aligns with the enhanced standards set by the UK’s Charity Governance Code 2020, raising the bar for excellence in governance.

AAT’s Trustee Board non-executive directors

Sir Stephen Hillier, Chair of AAT’s Board , leading the organisation into a new governance era. Stephen is currently also the Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority and the RAF Museum Board of Trustees

, leading the organisation into a new governance era. Stephen is currently also the Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority and the RAF Museum Board of Trustees Richard Cartwright, Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at AAT , a Non-Executive Director at Places for People and Governor at Motability Foundation

, a Non-Executive Director at Places for People and Governor at Motability Foundation Gurpreet Dehal, Chair of the Finance and Performance Committee at AAT, a Chair of the Governing Council at The University of Derby, and a member of Governing Council at The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors

a Chair of the Governing Council at The University of Derby, and a member of Governing Council at The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Ann Ewing, Chair of the People and Nominations Committee at AAT , Vice Chair of Council, Royal Holloway College, University of London, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Finance Committee and also Vice Chair of ‘A New Direction’, a charity promoting access to arts and culture for disadvantaged young people

, Vice Chair of Council, Royal Holloway College, University of London, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Finance Committee and also Vice Chair of ‘A New Direction’, a charity promoting access to arts and culture for disadvantaged young people Jas Bhohi , AAT Members’ Advisory Council Appointee and Managing Director of Kumar & Co Chartered Accountants

, and Managing Director of Kumar & Co Chartered Accountants John Fenwick, Chief Information Officer at newcleo, over 20 years’ experience within the energy industry and civil and defence nuclear sector and Executive Board member at TLA Women in Tech

Chief Information Officer at newcleo, over 20 years’ experience within the energy industry and civil and defence nuclear sector and Executive Board member at TLA Women in Tech Linda Ford , an experienced CEO and non-executive director specialising in regulation, law reform, professional education and standards, and an advocate for social mobility with expertise in tackling barriers arising from social and economic disadvantage

, an experienced CEO and non-executive director specialising in regulation, law reform, professional education and standards, and an advocate for social mobility with expertise in tackling barriers arising from social and economic disadvantage Rebekah Glover , a fellow of AAT and ACCA, a multi-award-winning strategic business leader, and currently holding the position of Finance Director and Board Member at Yutree Insurance

, a fellow of AAT and ACCA, a multi-award-winning strategic business leader, and currently holding the position of Finance Director and Board Member at Yutree Insurance Francesca McClory , Managing Director and Founder at Future Cloud Accounting, growing the business quickly and now focusing on the development of the company and brand vision

, Managing Director and Founder at Future Cloud Accounting, growing the business quickly and now focusing on the development of the company and brand vision Anne Moore, Chief Operating Officer at the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, with over 30 years’ experience in not-for-profit organisations

Chief Operating Officer at the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, with over 30 years’ experience in not-for-profit organisations Georgina Philippou , is on the Board of The Legal Ombudsman and is an adviser to Armstrong Wolfe, the Financial Reporting Council and The Diversity Project, following 30 years in financial regulation

, is on the Board of The Legal Ombudsman and is an adviser to Armstrong Wolfe, the Financial Reporting Council and The Diversity Project, following 30 years in financial regulation Aidene Walsh, Chair of the PSR and a NED on the FCA Board, as well as the independent member of the People Committee for ICRIR

For more information visit: https://www.aat.org.uk/about/what-we-do/governance