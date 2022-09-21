AELP announces key strategic partnerships with Peridot Partners Limited and World Skills UK

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is pleased to announce new strategic partnerships with Peridot Partners Limited and WorldSkills UK.

Peridot Partners Limited and WorldSkills UK have signed up to AELP’s Patron scheme, which will help boost the fantastic range of benefits on offer for AELP members.

Peridot Partners Limited are an executive search firm working across the third sector, education and membership sectors to transform leadership and inspire change. They help recruit people with values, expertise and ambition to join progressive, thoughtful organisations. As part of the agreement, Peridot will support AELP members with staff and governor recruitment and retention.

WorldSkills UK is an independent charity and a proud member of WorldSkills, a global movement in over 80 countries. WorldSkills supports young people across the world via competition-based training, assessment and benchmarking. WorldSkills UK and AELP will be working together to help raise the quality of provision within AELP member independent training providers. This will support AELP members to embed competition methodology and practices into their work as well as provide access to international best practice.

As the skills sector faces significant challenges this autumn, AELP is keen to deliver the best possible support for its membership. These new partnerships will offer support for AELP members with recruiting and retaining staff as well as support for improving the quality of their provision.

Any organisation who may be interested in becoming an AELP Patron can contact Jane Hickie, Chief Executive of AELP on 0117 986 5389 for further discussion.

Jane Hickie, Chief Executive of AELP said:

“We are absolutely delighted to announce our new strategic partnerships with Peridot Partners Limited and WorldSkills UK. This is a challenging time for our sector, but there are huge opportunities ahead as the demand to close our nation’s skills gap increases. Through sharing our combined knowledge and expertise, these two deals will help AELP to provide even more substantial benefits to our membership. I am looking forward to putting these agreements into practice to create long-lasting, effective and mutually beneficial partnerships.”

Drew Richardson-Walsh, Director of Education Practice at Peridot Partners Limited said:

“Having worked closely with the further education and skills sector for more than half a decade now and supported the development of career progression and diverse board appointments, Peridot Partners is thrilled to become a Patron of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers. Throughout the course of this relationship, we look forward to getting to know current and aspiring leaders across the Association’s membership and advising them on how to attract and retain the very best talent for their organisations and the wider sector. Training providers are essential to this country, and the development of the UK’s present and future workforce, and we’re happy to support them.”

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive of WorldSkills UK said:

“This is an exciting partnership which will not only help improve standards by sharing international best practice from our global network, but also champion diversity and inclusion and focus on developing future skills that are vital for economic success. I am looking forward to working together to raise the bar and widen the gate so more young people and employers achieve success through apprenticeships.”

