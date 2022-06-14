Alexandra Korda joins Oxford International as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) announces today that Alexandra (Alex) Korda has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Alex brings broad international marketing and product experience to help assist and accelerate OIEG’s ambitious digital growth plans. She has previously held UK and international roles at Orange, Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy UK, as well as global loyalty technology provider cxLoyalty/Tenerity.

Alex joins as OIEG continues to build on its EdTech portfolio, including the expansion of its English Language Level Test offering. As an experienced marketing leader with a data driven and consumer centric focus, Alex will be a key driver behind OIEG’s ambitious digital growth plans, bringing fresh thinking from outside the Higher Education sector.

With over 20 years’ cross-sector experience, she brings valuable knowledge of how to market brands that are in the process of disrupting their industry, along with new thinking and approaches to enable accelerated growth and continued relevance. Alex’s expertise in harnessing data to better analyse customer behaviour will strengthen OIEG’s data-centric approach to transforming the Higher Education sector. This aligns with its broader ambition to provide outstanding educational opportunities across a range of student markets.

Alex has first-hand experience of international student life having studied in the UK and Belgium, she also speaks four languages. She is passionate about equal opportunities, mentoring and helping people grow and is focused on delivering a more student-centric experience and meaningful innovation to bring the Higher Education sector into the next chapter.

Commenting on her appointment Alex said:

“Higher Education’s importance is ever-increasing, as economies look to train and prepare the next generation of workers and avoid a skills gap. International students bring unique experience and knowledge that can benefit universities, and the skills pool of any economy. I’m excited to be joining OIEG at such a pivotal moment in the organisation’s history as it continues to nurture its digital growth portfolio, but also in terms of the direction and opportunities of the Higher Education sector in a post-Covid world.”

Lil Bremermann-Richard, OIEG’s Chief Executive Officer comments:

“After a period of unprecedented disruption to Higher Education, students rightly have greater expectations than ever on what their university experience should deliver. Fortunately we’ve seen the positive impact tech has on streamlining and improving the admissions process in particular during this time. Alex joining as our first CMO comes as OIEG’s growth over the past 24 months accelerates.

“We are excited to welcome Alex to OIEG to help us and institutions we work with use technology to enhance the student experience, particularly for those from abroad.”

Find out more at https://www.oxfordinternational.com/

