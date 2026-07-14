Catherine Lewis Appointed Chief Executive Officer of NPTC Group of Colleges

NPTC Group of Colleges is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Lewis as its new Chief Executive Officer, following a highly competitive and rigorous recruitment process led by the Corporation Board.

Currently serving as Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges, Catherine brings extensive experience in Further Education, alongside a proven track record of strategic leadership and delivery. The Board’s decision was unanimous, recognising Catherine as the outstanding candidate from a strong external field. She will take up her new role in September.

This appointment marks an important moment for NPTC Group of Colleges as it continues to strengthen its role across communities and build on its ambitious vision for the future. The Board has expressed its confidence that Catherine’s leadership, values and expertise will guide the organisation into its next phase of development and success.

Alongside this announcement, the Board has extended its sincere thanks to outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Mark Dacey, who will step down later this year. Mark leaves behind an exceptional legacy following a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades in Further Education, including almost 23 years leading NPTC Group of Colleges.

Speaking about the transition, Mark Dacey said:

“It has been a privilege to serve NPTC Group of Colleges and to be part of an institution with such a proud legacy, outstanding reputation and deep roots in the communities we serve. We are all custodians of something very special, built over generations through the commitment, dedication and expertise of our staff, Governors, learners and partners.

As I hand over, I do so with immense pride in what we have achieved together and with great confidence in the future. NPTC Group of Colleges is in safe hands. We are fortunate to have exceptional staff whose passion and professionalism continue to make a difference every day, and I am delighted that Catherine Lewis has been appointed as the next Chief Executive Officer.

Catherine has already demonstrated her commitment to the College as the Principal and Deputy CEO for many years. She understands our values and ambitions, our communities, our mission and our potential, and I know she will provide the leadership needed to take the Group forward into its next chapter of success.

I wish Catherine every success for the future, and I have no doubt that NPTC Group of Colleges will continue to thrive and make a positive impact across Wales and wider for many years to come.”