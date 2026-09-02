EHL Group announces leadership transition and appoints Achim Schmitt as the next CEO

EHL Group announces today a leadership transition as Dr Markus Venzin will hand over his position as CEO at the end of the year, after successfully leading the institution through a period of strategic transformation and growth. The EHL Board has appointed Dr Achim Schmitt, currently Dean and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, as CEO of EHL Group from January 1st, 2027.

Over the past years, EHL has significantly strengthened its position as the global benchmark in hospitality and business education. Under Markus Venzin’s leadership, the institution sharpened its strategic direction, reenforcing its Swiss and international presence and achieving major quality recognitions with the AACSB accreditation and BCorp certification. EHL further strengthened its unique offering with the creation of the School of Practical Arts, providing students and industry partners with the key hospitality competences to succeed in the digital and AI-age.

Dr Carole Ackermann, Chairwoman of the Board of EHL Group, said:

“Markus has played a pivotal role in shaping EHL’s transformation. Through his strategic vision, determination, and commitment to excellence, he has helped position EHL for long-term success. On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for his outstanding leadership and contributions.”

Following several years of significant growth and change, the Board and Executive Leadership Team believe that EHL is entering a new phase of development. With strong student demand, state-of-the-art campuses in Switzerland and Asia, solid financial performance, and a strengthened international reputation, the institution is well positioned to maintain its global leadership position as a hospitality and business education institution.

In this context, the Board has selected Achim Schmitt as the next CEO of EHL Group. Professor Schmitt brings extensive international academic leadership experience and has been instrumental in strengthening EHL’s academic foundations. As the next CEO, his mission will be to place EHL’s educational mandate at the center of the Group’s activities, while ensuring academic rigor and operational excellence, with a focus on practical arts and a human-centered leadership that prepares students for the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Carole Ackermann added:

“The world is experiencing profound geopolitical, societal, and technological change. In this environment, our focus must remain clear: education. Achim combines academic excellence, international leadership experience, and a collaborative leadership style that makes him ideally suited to guide EHL into its next phase. We are delighted to appoint him as the next CEO of EHL Group.”

Commenting on the transition, Markus Venzin said:

“The past years have been an extraordinary journey. Together with our employees, students, alumni, and partners, we have strengthened EHL’s global position while reinforcing the values that make our institution unique. The time is right to activate our succession plan and support the next generation of leadership. I am confident that Achim and the entire team will successfully lead EHL into its next chapter.”

Achim Schmitt said:

“It is a privilege to be entrusted with this responsibility after having worked closely together with Markus over the last years. Building on the strong foundations established, my priority will be to continue to place our schools and students at the heart of everything we do. Together with our faculty, staff, alumni, industry partners, and students, we will further strengthen our mission to deliver the leading hospitality and service education globally.”

Markus Venzin will remain CEO until the end of the year and continue to lead all operational activities. During this period, Achim Schmitt will work closely with the leadership team and the Board to prepare the next strategic cycle and ensure a seamless transition. Following his departure as CEO, Markus Venzin will continue to support EHL as Vice President in the International Advisory Board.