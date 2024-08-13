Former Ofsted HMI Harmesh Manghra Appointed as Executive Chair

Mr. Manghra a former Majesty’s Inspector for Ofsted for 13 years has been appointed as Executive Chair of grass roots employability and skills provider.

In his new role as Executive Chair for Pathway Group, Mr. Manghra will oversee strategic initiatives and organisational development. He will be instrumental in guiding the organisation’s efforts to expand its impact, enhance service delivery, and forge meaningful partnerships and sustaining its commitment to transforming lives through education and employment support.

Mr. Manghra’ s illustrious career includes his recent role as a governor at Leicester College and the Director of Change and Quality Enhancement at Sandwell College, where he served from 2020 until February 2023. During his tenure at Sandwell College, he led significant initiatives that resulted in substantial improvements in educational quality, learner experience and institutional performance. His work with teams contributed to the college achieving several key milestones and accolades.

“We are excited to have Harmesh Manghra join Pathway Group as our Executive Chair,” said Safaraz Ali, Founder and CEO of Pathway Group. “His proven leadership, deep understanding of the education sector, and passion for quality enhancement make him the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to his scrutiny, challenge and support to the whole group. We are confident that his vision and expertise will help us sustain our success.”

Mr. Manghra expressed his enthusiasm about joining Pathway Group, stating, “I am honoured to take on this role at such a dynamic and impactful organization. I look forward to working with the talented team at Pathway Group to further our mission of making education and employment accessible to all. Together, we will strive to create opportunities and change lives for the better.”

Safaraz Ali also extends its heartfelt gratitude to former Executive Chair Alan Hill for his exemplary service and leadership.

Safaraz stated:

“during his tenure, Alan played a pivotal role in guiding the organisation through significant growth and transformation, always with a steadfast commitment to our mission of empowering individuals through education and skill development and Alan will transitions to his new role as Honorary Chair, and as business we are deeply appreciative of his continued dedication and invaluable contributions. His wisdom and experience will remain a vital part of Pathway Group’s journey forward, and we look forward to his ongoing support and mentorship in this honorary capacity.

Alan Hill, former Chair of Pathway Group, remarked:

“I am proud of what we have achieved together and confident that the organisation is in excellent hands with Harmesh Manghra as Executive Chair and I look forward to continuing to support the team in my new role as Honorary Chair and ensuring Pathway Group remains steadfast in its mission to provide transformative education, training, and employment services”