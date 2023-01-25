Institute of Student Employers appoints joint CEO and two directors

Institute of Student Employers (ISE) has promoted its chief operating officer Sarah Hathaway to the role of joint chief executive.

Hathaway joins existing chief executive, Stephen Isherwood. The new structure will enable Isherwood to focus on the market intelligence and policy arm of ISE while Hathaway will be responsible for membership and operations.

Hathaway joined ISE in 2015 as chief membership officer and has more than 20 years experience supporting member organisations. She commented:

“This move signals the importance of membership value, engagement and growth for the future of the ISE. This will be my first priority alongside the operational elements of running the Institute. I’ll work closely with Stephen to ensure employers, educators and suppliers benefit from being part of our community.”

Isherwood said: “I’m delighted that Sarah will join me in leading the ISE into a new chapter. The new structure will give us the opportunity to explore how we can better use data to support our membership in their day-to-day roles as well as impact broader policy to the benefit to all of those recruiting and developing early talent.”

ISE has also announced the appointment of two new board directors.

Jade Pearson, new talent lead at Severn Trent, has significant experience in managing graduate, apprenticeship and internship programmes. She will lead the ISE board on steering the apprenticeship agenda. Jade commented:

“I’m delighted to be joining the board. I will continue and enhance the great work the ISE are doing to raise the profile of apprenticeships, support members to develop their strategy and influence broader policy.”

With more than 25 years working in higher education, Steve Gaskin, Deputy Academic Registrar at the University of Plymouth, will foster and grow the ISE’s education membership community. He said:

“I am so looking forward to starting my role working with the ISE team and other board members to further develop and enhance the organisation.There has never been a more important time economically, socially and politically for the education sector and employers to work closely together on student and graduate challenges and opportunities. I have found my own membership of ISE invaluable over the years through rich data and insights, networks and publications supporting my day-to-day work, both strategically and tactically.”

