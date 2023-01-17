Leading Midlands-based engineering firm adi Group appoints new managing director for its Electrical division

UK engineering firm adi Group continues to strengthen its position in the marketplace, with a new senior appointment for its Electrical division.

Joining adi Electrical as the division’s new managing director, Simon Concar brings a wealth of electrical engineering expertise as well as team leadership and project management skills to the role.

A highly experienced leader with a strong commercial and financial acumen, Simon will utilise his diverse skillset to grow and develop adi Electrical with a strategic approach.

Simon said of his new appointment:

“I am thrilled to have such an exciting challenge ahead of me. I was immediately drawn to the role and to adi as a company, both due to its unique turnkey approach to addressing customer needs, as well as its commitment to operating as a responsible business.

“I am incredibly passionate about improving both people and businesses – I look forward to growing within my new role, helping my team to thrive and delivering effective, innovative solutions for our clients,” he added.

Simon is keen to generate positive change both within the adi Electrical team as well as externally, developing the division’s relationships with its customer base and expanding its reach.

With over twenty years of experience in the industry, Simon’s wide-ranging areas of expertise include strategy, operations management, quality systems and safety, amongst many others.

Paul Smith, Chief Operating Officer at adi Group, is thrilled to welcome Simon to the team:

“We believe Simon will be an incredibly valuable asset to the team,” he commented.

“We are particularly excited about the extensive knowledge and skills Simon brings to the role, as well as his ability to deliver complex projects and develop robust strategies for growth.

“At adi, we operate on a strong belief that it is our employees’ passion, talent and their desire to make a difference for our customers that truly drive the business forward and help deliver positive results – and we look forward to seeing the positive impact Simon will make in his new position.”

