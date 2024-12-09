Captiva Learning Appoints Robert Halfon as Chairperson to Advance Apprenticeships in Education

Captiva Learning, a leader in skills development and apprenticeships, is proud to announce the appointment of Robert Halfon, former MP and Chair of the Education Select Committee, as its new Chairperson. Known for his dedication to education and vocational training, Halfon will drive Captiva’s mission to address the UK’s skills gap and strengthen vocational pathways for learners across the country.

Halfon will spearhead efforts to help schools better utilise their apprenticeship levy, ensuring that these funds support apprenticeships and professional training initiatives that upskill staff and develop future talent. Captiva’s recent analysis indicates that about £148 million in apprenticeship levy funds goes unspent each year by UK schools, resulting in valuable opportunities being lost.

“Apprenticeships are a vital tool for social mobility, economic growth, and bridging the skills gap. I am excited to work with Captiva Learning to champion these programmes and ensure that schools and colleges are fully leveraging the apprenticeship levy to invest in the next generation of talent,” Halfon said.

As part of this initiative, Captiva Learning will host a free webinar in January for Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) leaders, offering practical guidance on optimising levy funding to support recruitment, retention, and professional development.

Halfon’s leadership marks a new chapter for Captiva Learning, as they work to make apprenticeships accessible and impactful across the education sector.