Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Captiva Learning Appoints Robert Halfon as Chairperson to Advance Apprenticeships in Education

Gavin O December 9, 2024
0 Comments
Robert Halfon

Captiva Learning, a leader in skills development and apprenticeships, is proud to announce the appointment of Robert Halfon, former MP and Chair of the Education Select Committee, as its new Chairperson. Known for his dedication to education and vocational training, Halfon will drive Captiva’s mission to address the UK’s skills gap and strengthen vocational pathways for learners across the country.

Halfon will spearhead efforts to help schools better utilise their apprenticeship levy, ensuring that these funds support apprenticeships and professional training initiatives that upskill staff and develop future talent. Captiva’s recent analysis indicates that about £148 million in apprenticeship levy funds goes unspent each year by UK schools, resulting in valuable opportunities being lost.

“Apprenticeships are a vital tool for social mobility, economic growth, and bridging the skills gap. I am excited to work with Captiva Learning to champion these programmes and ensure that schools and colleges are fully leveraging the apprenticeship levy to invest in the next generation of talent,” Halfon said.

As part of this initiative, Captiva Learning will host a free webinar in January for Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) leaders, offering practical guidance on optimising levy funding to support recruitment, retention, and professional development.

Halfon’s leadership marks a new chapter for Captiva Learning, as they work to make apprenticeships accessible and impactful across the education sector.

Published in: Executive appointments
Gavin O

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .