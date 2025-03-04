North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College appoints Ofsted’s Paul Joyce as new Deputy Principal

Ofsted’s Deputy Director of Further Education and Skills has pledged to ‘empower every student to reach their fullest potential’ as he prepares to join North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College as Deputy Principal.



Paul Joyce, who has worked at Ofsted for 20 years, will bring a wealth of education expertise to the ambitious college, recently rated as “Good”, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the highest accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following a recent inspection.



His appointment further strengthens NWSLC’s senior leadership team ahead of a proposed move that would see the college become a founder member and lead partner of a Further Education company within Coventry University, benefitting students, employers and staff of both institutions.



The move would see NWSLC students gain access to the University’s specialist resources and provide a more seamless progression from college to university, encouraging many more students to take this step. It will also give employers access to a fuller range of apprenticeships and skills.



NWSLC Principal Marion Plant OBE said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have appointed Paul Joyce to the role of Deputy Principal at our strong, ambitious and happy college. Paul’s extensive experience, knowledge and, in particular, his style and approach will, without doubt, add significant value to an already effective and cohesive senior leadership team.



“Everyone within our close college community looks forward to welcoming Paul into the NWSLC ‘family’ as we continue to build on our recent positive Ofsted assessment and prepare for an exciting formal partnership with Coventry University.”



Paul joined Ofsted in 2005 as an inspector having previously worked in both general and specialist further education colleges. He has also worked as a consultant for the former Department for Education and Skills and worked on national initiatives supporting improvements to teaching and learning and in leadership and management.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining the NWSLC team and am so looking forward to working with Marion and colleagues. It is clear that NWSLC is deeply committed to doing the very best for its students, staff and the communities it serves.



“I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the college and supporting the talented staff team to ensure that every student is empowered to reach their fullest potential. I am excited by the opportunities the formal partnership with Coventry University will provide to the college, to students and staff, and to employers and local communities.



“I am relishing the opportunity to build on the strong relationships that already exist with employers, stakeholders and local communities so we can further develop our curriculum offer to meet regional skills needs.”



Mr Joyce will start in his new role in the summer term.



