Oxford-based training provider Ignite training completes triple senior hire

Ignite Training is pleased to welcome three new senior members of staff to the team to help fulfil ambitious growth plans across both apprenticeship training and adult education.

The Oxford-based training provider has hired Sheena Baird, Zoe Monk and Sophie Hirst who will operate remotely with frequent visits to Ignite’s UK partners as part of its module delivery.

Together, the trio will be responsible for coaching, mentoring, training and administrative tasks across Ignite’s apprenticeship programmes which specialise in leadership and management, teaching, coaching and content creation.

Leadership, Management and Business Skills mentor Sheena, joins with more than 25 years’ experience working with apprenticeships and will be based primarily in Shropshire.

Zoe will operate from the midlands as Ignite’s Apprenticeship Skills Coach and joins the team from respected hospitality apprenticeship provider Performance Learning Group.

Sophie meanwhile is Ignite’s first member of the team to be based in the north and joins as Senior Apprenticeship Administrator where she’ll be responsible for ensuring all delivery complies with Government regulations from her base in Huddersfield.

The triple hire follows Ignite’s new accreditation as a Chartered Management Institute (CMI) training provider, meaning its facilitators and trainers can deliver internationally recognised qualifications in leadership and management.

Sheena said: “I’m a big believer that every person should have the opportunity to realise their true potential, which is a key pillar of Ignite’s work.

“Developing an exciting learner journey is key to achieving this and why I’m pleased to join Ignite as part of its growth plans.”

Zoe added: “Passing any apprenticeship standard is a great achievement.

“But what’s clear about Ignite’s ethos is the team’s commitment to ensuring each learner gets the most out of their apprenticeship on a practical level too. Going the extra mile for learners really resonates with me and I’m pleased to be onboard.”

Sophie said: “As a former apprentice, I’ve experienced first-hand the true value vocational education can bring to a person.

“Being Ignite’s first employee based in the north is a marker of the group’s growth plans and I hope to help many others start or enhance their career skillsets through our apprenticeship programmes.”

Founded in 1999, Ignite Training operates its apprenticeship standards via a blended learner approach which combines on-the-job training with face-to-face learning and e-portfolios.

Partners include professional sports clubs – including West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol Bears – plus schools, charities, and SMEs through to large corporations.

Justin Merritt, CEO of Ignite Training, said: “Apprenticeships serve not only as a proven steppingstone for people beginning their careers, but also help organisations upskill existing staff and invest in their development which assists with employee retention.

“Placing the learner at the heart of training on all our programmes is an essential part of our work.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Sheena, Zoe and Sophie to the team – their knowledge and expertise of apprenticeship training will help to take our delivery to the next level.”