Dumfries and Galloway College appoints Douglas Dickson as Principal

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) are pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Dickson as its new Principal.

Mr Dickson, who has served as Depute Principal at the college since September 2022 steps into the role following a rigorous selection process, bringing a deep understanding of the institution’s values, strategic priorities, and commitment to student success.

With more than 20 years of experience in education leadership, Douglas has played a pivotal role in DGC’s notable recent achievements which include ─ successful Education Scotland reviews, establishing industry partnerships and leading development of skills in net zero.

His promotion reflects the Board of Management’s confidence in his ability to drive the College’s new Mission 2030 strategy and deliver an ambitious vision for learning and teaching at its campuses in Dumfries and Stranraer.

Caroline Stuart, Chair of the Board of Management, Dumfries and Galloway College, said:

“The appointment of Douglas Dickson as Principal enables the implementation of our strategic plan which will impact students, our partners and employers.

“His exceptional leadership as Depute Principal has already driven significant progress; his dedication to our students, staff and community is unmatched.”

“We are thrilled to have someone of Douglas’s calibre step into this role, ensuring continuity and fresh energy as we pursue our goals of innovation, inclusivity and excellence.”

Douglas Dickson, Principal, Dumfries and Galloway College, said:

“It is a privilege to take on the role of Principal at an institution I have been proud to serve for the past five years.

“Dumfries and Galloway College develops peoples’ potential ─ and I am committed to advancing our mission of empowering learners, supporting staff and strengthening ties with our stakeholders, employers and communities. Together, we will build on our successes and embrace new opportunities to ensure our students are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the world of work.”

As Principal, Mr Dickson is committed to accelerating the college’s digital transformation, expanding award-winning qualification pathways and deepening community outreach programs. His leadership will also emphasise sustainability, equity and fostering a culture of innovation across the college’s campuses in Dumfries, Stranraer and also online.

Dumfries and Galloway College is an anchor institution for further and higher education in the South of Scotland region, delivering transformative learning opportunities to thousands of students annually. Renowned for its vocational training, degree programmes and partnerships with local businesses and industries, the college is dedicated to driving regional growth and equipping learners with skills for lifelong success.