Celebrating Excellence: The Prestigious Winners of The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards

In a prestigious ceremony at Mansion House, London, on 5th December 2024, The 5% Club celebrated the award of new accredited memberships alongside the announcement of the winners of the 2024 UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards.

The event, attended by over 500 emerging talent leaders, celebrated 12 exceptional organisations that excelled in six award categories. These accolades, derived from The 5% Club’s rigorous Employer Audit research, highlight excellence in championing earn-and-learn opportunities across diverse sectors. This year, 229 organisations that achieved Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze accreditation through the Employer Audit Scheme were eligible for consideration, and the winners are:

Award Winners by Category

Inclusion and Social Mobility – Sponsored by The School Outreach Company

Large Employer: Capgemini

Capgemini SME: McTaggart Construction

Growth – Sponsored by The St Martin’s Group

Large Employer: Rolls Royce SMR

Rolls Royce SMR SME: MCFT

Quality – Sponsored by On The Tools

Large Employer: SSEN Transmission

SSEN Transmission SME: AD Construction

Breadth – Sponsored by The Open University

Large Employer: Currie & Brown

Currie & Brown SME: Mivan

Highest Percentage – Sponsored by Unifrog

Large Employer: Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton SME: Clive Owen LLP

Employer of the Year – Sponsored by City & Guilds

Large Employer: Mace

Mace SME: Mackley

Mark Cameron, CEO of The 5% Club, praised the winners for their exemplary achievements:

“Being conferred with a 5% Club ‘Earn & Learn’ Award is a true mark of excellence and a testament to an organisation’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and driving social mobility. These winners are leading the way in creating impactful opportunities that transform lives and industries. We look forward to welcoming them to future events to share their success stories and inspire others with their innovative approaches to emerging talent strategies.”

The 5% Club’s Earn & Learn Awards represent the significant recognition for those organisations that champion apprenticeships, graduate schemes, and other “earn and learn” opportunities, fostering growth and excellence across the UK.

Caroline Collins, Head of Employer Partnerships at Unifrog, sponsor of the Award for the Highest Percentage of the workforce in Earn and Learn commented,

“At Unifrog, we’re delighted to sponsor the Earn and Learn Award, celebrating the incredible achievements of apprentices and their employers. It’s brilliant to see members of The 5% Club leading the way in championing apprenticeships and fostering a culture of lifelong learning.”