Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Celebrating Excellence: The Prestigious Winners of The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards

The 5% Club December 9, 2024
0 Comments

In a prestigious ceremony at Mansion House, London, on 5th December 2024, The 5% Club celebrated the award of new accredited memberships alongside the announcement of the winners of the 2024 UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards.

The event, attended by over 500 emerging talent leaders, celebrated 12 exceptional organisations that excelled in six award categories. These accolades, derived from The 5% Club’s rigorous Employer Audit research, highlight excellence in championing earn-and-learn opportunities across diverse sectors. This year, 229 organisations that achieved Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze accreditation through the Employer Audit Scheme were eligible for consideration, and the winners are:

Award Winners by Category

Inclusion and Social Mobility – Sponsored by The School Outreach Company

  • Large Employer: Capgemini
  • SME: McTaggart Construction

Growth – Sponsored by The St Martin’s Group

  • Large Employer: Rolls Royce SMR
  • SME: MCFT

Quality – Sponsored by On The Tools

  • Large Employer: SSEN Transmission
  • SME: AD Construction

Breadth – Sponsored by The Open University

  • Large Employer: Currie & Brown
  • SME: Mivan

Highest Percentage – Sponsored by Unifrog

  • Large Employer: Grant Thornton
  • SME: Clive Owen LLP

Employer of the Year – Sponsored by City & Guilds

  • Large Employer: Mace
  • SME: Mackley

Mark Cameron, CEO of The 5% Club, praised the winners for their exemplary achievements:

“Being conferred with a 5% Club ‘Earn & Learn’ Award is a true mark of excellence and a testament to an organisation’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and driving social mobility. These winners are leading the way in creating impactful opportunities that transform lives and industries. We look forward to welcoming them to future events to share their success stories and inspire others with their innovative approaches to emerging talent strategies.”

The 5% Club’s Earn & Learn Awards represent the significant recognition for those organisations that champion apprenticeships, graduate schemes, and other “earn and learn” opportunities, fostering growth and excellence across the UK.

Caroline Collins, Head of Employer Partnerships at Unifrog, sponsor of the Award for the Highest Percentage of the workforce in Earn and Learn commented,

“At Unifrog, we’re delighted to sponsor the Earn and Learn Award, celebrating the incredible achievements of apprentices and their employers. It’s brilliant to see members of The 5% Club leading the way in championing apprenticeships and fostering a culture of lifelong learning.”

Published in: Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Work and leadership
The 5% Club

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .