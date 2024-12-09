The Skills & Employment Alliance Launches to Recognise Excellence in Workforce Development through the Exemplar Employer Scheme

During a celebration reception held at Mansion House, London on 5th December 2024, The Skills & Employment Alliance, a pioneering new collaboration aimed at transforming workforce development in the UK, was officially launched. Central to this initiative is the unveiling of the Exemplar Employer Scheme, an innovative recognition program celebrating employers committed to excellence, social responsibility, and long-term investment in talent across a range of skills sector leading schemes.

The Skills & Employment Alliance brings together prominent organisations including the Careers & Enterprise Company, Engineering Development Trust & Industrial Cadets, and The 5% Club. Together, they aim to elevate industry standards, foster talent development, and drive positive community impact through this groundbreaking initiative.

The Exemplar Employer Scheme recognises organisations excelling in workforce practices and offers a host of benefits:

Enhanced Reputation : Recognition as a sector leader through prestigious schemes such as the Careers & Enterprise Company Employer Standards, Engineering Development Trust’s Industrial Cadets, and The 5% Club’s Employer Audit.

: Recognition as a sector leader through prestigious schemes such as the Careers & Enterprise Company Employer Standards, Engineering Development Trust’s Industrial Cadets, and The 5% Club’s Employer Audit. Access to Skilled Talent : Participation in programs like the Industrial Cadets Awards, which support the development of diverse, emerging talent aligned with organisational needs.

: Participation in programs like the Industrial Cadets Awards, which support the development of diverse, emerging talent aligned with organisational needs. Networking and Collaboration : Opportunities to engage with peer organisations in combined events, share best practices, and build new partnerships.

: Opportunities to engage with peer organisations in combined events, share best practices, and build new partnerships. Cost-effective Recognition: Achieving Exemplar Employer status involves no additional cost, amplifying ROI on existing talent development initiatives.

“We are excited to announce our first four Exemplar Employers today – Balfour Beatty, Mott MacDonald, Siemens Group PLC and Willmott Dixon and are looking forward to working with other employers to badge them as the best employers to work for with such a strong focus on early talent. Young people struggle to get their first job and to know which companies to focus on, and this Alliance will help them to understand who are employing young people and growing in their sectors, and will be a great first step on their working career”, said Julie Feest, CEO, Engineering Development Trust (EDT) & Industrial Cadets

Oli de Botton, CEO of The Careers & Enterprise Company, said,

“We are proud to be part of the Skills & Employment Alliance to celebrate employers who invest in future talent. Our work with over 900 leading employers who are inspiring and preparing young people to be career ready is a testament to their commitment. We hope the Alliance inspires even more employers to open their doors to young people. With their crucial support, we can equip all young people with the skills and confidence to take their best next step.”

“By becoming an Exemplar Employer, organisations showcase their dedication to workforce excellence while setting a benchmark for others to follow,” said Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive of The 5% Club. “This initiative is a unique opportunity to lead industry change and build a skilled, future-ready workforce.”

The Exemplar Employer Scheme encourages cross-industry participation, with no barriers to entry, and leverages coordinated media efforts, thought leadership opportunities, and public recognition to amplify the impact of participating organizations.

To mark the scheme launch, four inaugural Exemplar Employer Awards were made to: