Leeds College of Building Welcomes New Vice Principal of Finance & Resources

Leeds College of Building (LCB) had announced Chris Duncan as its new Vice Principal – Finance & Resources. He takes up the role after serving as Deputy Director of Finance at Leeds Trinity University and Group Finance Director at Luminate Education Group.



Chris’s extensive experience spans positions in the private and public sectors, including roles at KPMG, Leeds City Council, and Leeds City College, before joining Leeds Trinity University as Head of Finance and then Deputy Director.



Leeds College of Building is the only further education college in the UK dedicated to construction and the built environment. The college was established in the 1960s and is split across two campuses, both based in Leeds city centre.

Nikki Davis, CEO & Principal of LCB, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Chris on board. He brings broad experience of the further and higher education sector, understanding of the regional teaching and learning landscape, and in-depth expertise of public sector financial leadership.



“Chris will play a pivotal role within the Senior Leadership Team, responsible for a portfolio of vital corporate services that underpin the college’s growth and support excellent learner outcomes. I look forward to working together to help build the next chapter of LCB.”



Chris added:

“I first walked through the doors of Leeds College of Building almost twenty years ago as a first-year audit trainee with KPMG, and I’m delighted to be back. I am excited to join an ambitious and growing organisation with a strong local and national presence.



“The recent acquisition of the new site next to North Street Campus and the achievement of Construction Technical Excellence College (CTEC) are both evidence of LCB’s exceptional standing in the field of construction and built environment training. I was delighted to be offered the role and look forward to helping the college to capitalise on the exciting opportunities it has already created.”



Chris takes over the Vice Principal position following the retirement of long-serving senior leader, David Pullein. The role is responsible for Finance, Human Resources, Estates, Digital Support, Exams, Data & Information Services, Funding Compliance, and Data Analysis & Process Improvement.



Chris joins the college at a pivotal time in its history. Last year, LCB was named one of the first ever Construction Technical Excellence Colleges (CTECs). Only 10 colleges across England were awarded the status for the 2025 – 2026 academic year, with LCB selected to represent the Yorkshire & the Humber region.

LCB also announced the purchase of a 5,000 m2 building adjacent to its North Street Campus, which will effectively increase the size of the estate by a third, marking a significant investment in the college’s future growth. The purchase of the Melbourne Street building followed an impressive £750k renovation programme, which transformed the North Street Campus over eight weeks.