Les Roches strengthens global academic governance and innovation leadership

Les Roches, one of the world’s leading institutions in hospitality and experience‑driven education, has announced a series of strategic leadership appointments reinforcing its global academic governance, research capability and innovation agenda, while strengthening leadership at Crans‑Montana, its founding campus in Switzerland.

Leadership momentum at Les Roches in Crans‑Montana

Under the leadership of Giovanni Odaglia, Managing Director since July 2024, Les Roches in Crans‑Montana has delivered key institutional milestones, including the successful Swiss accreditation process, the expansion of academic and executive education activities, and the implementation of major operational and infrastructure initiatives, reinforcing the campus’s academic, operational and governance foundations.

In parallel, he maintains close ties with the local authorities and community in Crans‑Montana, reflecting Les Roches’ long‑standing integration within the commune and its active contribution to the region’s social, economic and educational life.

The latest global appointments further consolidate this momentum, strengthening the leadership environment at Crans‑Montana and supporting Les Roches’ continued development at institutional level.

As Managing Director of Les Roches in Crans‑Montana, Giovanni holds overall responsibility for the strategy, academic delivery, student experience, financial stewardship and infrastructure of the campus, ensuring close alignment between global strategic priorities and local execution.

A proud alum and graduate of Les Roches, he also holds a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Aberdeen and has built an international hospitality leadership career with Ritz‑Carlton, Fairmont and Four Seasons, combining strong financial, analytical and governance expertise with deep operational experience.

Global academic governance

Since her appointment in October 2024, Dr Ivana Nobilo, Executive Academic Dean at Les Roches, has led key academic and institutional advancements across the global network. These include a comprehensive curriculum redesigning across campuses, and the launch of new programs aligned with evolving industry needs.

Under her leadership, Les Roches continues to strengthen its global academic positioning, reinforcing both academic excellence and industry relevance in a rapidly evolving economy. Dr Nobilo brings a cross‑sector background spanning business, education and the experience economy. She advises organisations on leadership quality, talent development and experience design as core drivers of performance and long‑term value creation.

She previously built and scaled a business school in Geneva and, prior to that, founded and grew a full‑service marketing and events agency, delivering over 1,000 events and reaching a number two market position within three years in a 25‑million‑person market. Her experience also includes leading crisis-communication cases now taught in business schools worldwide, alongside extensive work in executive coaching, curriculum design and institution building.

Holding a PhD in Management, Dr Nobilo oversees academic strategy across all Les Roches campuses, ensuring alignment between global vision, program innovation and academic governance.

She reports directly to the Chief Executive Officer of Les Roches, further strengthening the institution’s academic leadership environment and supporting its continued global development and impact.

Global appointments in research and accreditation

Les Roches has appointed Dr Taran Patel as Head of Research and Dr Aleksandra Jančiková as Head of Accreditation, both assuming global responsibilities across all Les Roches campuses and based at Les Roches in Crans-Montana, the institution’s founding campus.

In her role as Global Head of Research, Dr Patel reports to Dr Nobilo, ensuring the strategic integration of research within Les Roches’ global academic framework. As Global Head of Accreditation, Dr Jančiková reports to Les Roches’ CEO, reflecting the cross‑institutional governance scope of accreditation and quality assurance.

Dr Taran Patel – Global Head of Research

As Global Head of Research, Dr Patel leads the development and coordination of Les Roches’ global research strategy across all campuses, supporting the institution’s ambition to further strengthen its contribution to applied research, innovation and industry relevance. Her role focuses on reinforcing the integration of research within academic programs, executive education and institutional priorities, ensuring that research activity contributes meaningfully to evidence‑based decision‑making and long‑term impact.

Dr Patel brings extensive experience in applied research, analytics and evidence‑based inquiry, with expertise at the intersection of academia, innovation and industry. She has worked across complex academic environments, supporting research design, data‑driven analysis and the translation of research outputs into practical insights. Her work strengthens Les Roches’ capacity to embed research within its educational model, advance knowledge creation, and support innovation across the global Les Roches network.

Dr Aleksandra Jancinkova – Global Head of Accreditation

As Global Head of Accreditation, Dr Jancinkova brings over 20 years’ international experience in higher education, academic leadership, quality assurance and institutional accreditation. In her role, she supports the global accreditation and quality enhancement agenda across all Les Roches campuses, with a focus on institutional readiness, regulatory compliance, KPI development, data‑informed decision‑making and continuous improvement.

Dr Jancinkova has extensive experience with international accreditation frameworks, including AAQ, NECHE, HLC, AMBA, EQUIS and ACBSP, and has held senior academic and leadership roles across Switzerland, Europe and the United States. Her work contributes to strengthening academic excellence, governance and institutional effectiveness across the Les Roches global network, ensuring long‑term quality, credibility and alignment with international standards. Her expertise strengthens Les Roches’ capacity to meet evolving regulatory expectations while maintaining academic excellence and credibility at global level.

“These appointments reflect a clear strategic choice to strengthen research excellence, academic quality and innovation leadership across all our campuses,”said Carlos Díez de la Lastra, Chief Executive Officer of Les Roches. “By anchoring global roles at Crans‑Montana, our founding campus, and reinforcing leadership at both campus and group level, we ensure long‑term consistency, academic rigour and relevance in a rapidly evolving hospitality, luxury tourism and experience economy at a global level.”

Strengthening the innovation agenda with SPARK

In parallel, Les Roches announces the appointment of Dr Francesco Derchi as Director of the SPARK Innovation Sphere at Les Roches in Crans-Montana.

Under his leadership, the SPARK Start‑Up Summit 2026 further consolidated SPARK’s positioning as a platform for applied, human‑centered innovation, bringing together start‑ups, industry leaders and academic expertise to address concrete challenges facing the hospitality and experience economy.

An Associate Professor, Dr Derchi holds a PhD in Business Administration from the University of Genoa and brings over 20 years’ international experience across strategy, innovation and creativity in disruptive contexts. He is the founder of The ReGeneration Lab, contributes regularly to Harvard Business Review Italia, and serves as a Certified Business Coach for the European Innovation Council.

“These appointments mark an important step in further strengthening our academic and institutional foundations,” said Giovanni Odaglia, Managing Director of Les Roches in Crans‑Montana. “By reinforcing research, accreditation and innovation leadership while anchoring these roles at Crans‑Montana, we are consolidating the work already achieved and creating the conditions to support Les Roches’ continued evolution.”

Les Roches is ranked No. 2 globally in Hospitality & Leisure Management in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 and holds the QS 5‑Star rating for excellence in management. Part of Sommet Education, Les Roches operates campuses in Switzerland, Spain and Abu Dhabi and is internationally recognised for its experiential learning model and strong employer reputation.