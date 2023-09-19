Loughborough Grammar School appoints its first female head

Helen Foster has been appointed as the new head of Loughborough Grammar School, becoming the first female head of the all-boys school in its 530 year history.

Taking on the post at the start of this academic year, Helen previously served as senior deputy head at the school, which is part of Loughborough Schools Foundation, working closely with the leadership team to develop a strategic vision and support staff.

Helen began her career as a boarding housemistress of Oakham School in 2009, where she spent nine years supporting young people in their transition to secondary education.

After joining Loughborough Grammar School in 2018 as deputy head of pastoral and discipline, Helen has also led the school’s boarding and safeguarding and will take her strong passion for pastoral care forward in her new role.

Commenting on her appointment, Helen, said:

“I am thrilled to begin as head at Loughborough Grammar School, having worked closely with the boys over the past five years. We’ve already put the provisions in place to see academic and pastoral care become ever closer entwined and I look forward to propelling this support further to enable our boys to become the best versions of themselves.

“While leading as the first female head in this prestigious and wonderful 530 year-old school will be exciting, I do not see myself as a trailblazer – simply, another modern and inclusive head. Our team is made up of some of the best teachers in the UK, who serve as excellent role models and trusted, supportive figures.

“Although academic achievement will always remain a central focus, we have built a reputation for delivering an all-round first-class education through our extraordinary range of extracurricular opportunities. I look forward to continuing to give our boys further opportunity to develop their passions and skills, helping them to acquire the emotional intelligence needed to thrive.”

Established in 1495, Loughborough Grammar School is one of the UK’s oldest independent boys schools. It is part of the Loughborough Schools Foundation, alongside Loughborough Nursery, Fairfield Prep School, Loughborough Amherst School and Loughborough High School.

