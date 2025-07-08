Latest News

From education to employment

PHX Training appoints new business leader to drive learner success in Carlisle and Workington

PHX Training July 8, 2025
0 Comments

Vocational training provider PHX Training has announced the appointment of Rachel Kaplan as business leader for its centres in Carlisle and Workington.

Rachel, who lives in Penrith, brings extensive experience from the education and skills sector, having spent the last three years as head of faculty for professional and academic programmes at Kendal College.

Her background in leading professional and academic provision has given her a strong understanding of how to develop programmes that meet both learner and employer needs.

In her new role, Rachel will focus on performance, quality, and team development to enhance the impact PHX Training has on local communities through tailored support and meaningful outcomes.

Working closely with local partners and employers, she will oversee the delivery of several key contracts, including the Adult Skills Fund (ASF), the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) and the Multiply programme.

Rachel said: “I’m excited to be joining PHX Training. This is a great opportunity to work closely with people in our local communities and help them build their skills and confidence to move into work and achieve their goals.

“I’ve always been passionate about making a difference, and I’m looking forward to being part of PHX Training’s journey as we continue to grow and make a positive impact across the region.”

Julie Torrance, head of Cumbria at PHX Training, added: “Rachel’s leadership experience, dedication to learner success, and commitment to community impact make her a fantastic addition to the team.

“I’m confident that under her guidance, our centres in Carlisle and Workington will continue to grow and deliver real outcomes for both learners and employers in Cumbria.”

PHX Training is a vocational training provider that offers a range of training and courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.

It also supports people back into work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

For those employed in the Westmorland and Furness area, PHX offers training to upskill staff without a financial burden on businesses. Courses include CSCS card and badge, digital skills, leadership support, and personal licence. These programs aim to enhance employee skills and contribute to business growth.

PHX Training also provides specialised programs such as SIA security training and the Community Pharmacy Employment Programme. These courses are tailored to meet specific industry requirements and often include practical placements.

PHX has training centres in Carlisle, Workington, Barrow, Blackpool, Blackburn, Morecambe and Preston.

To find out about the full range of support on offer, contact 01228 210 317 or visit www.phxtraining.co.uk.

Published in: Executive appointments
Topics:
PHX Training

