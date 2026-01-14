Sommet Education appoints Spencer Coles as new Chief Executive Officer

Sommet Education, the world-leading network of hospitality management and culinary arts institutions including Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches, École Ducasse, Indian School of Hospitality and Invictus Education, is pleased to announce the appointment of Spencer Coles as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Coles, who officially takes up his role on 16th February, brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience in private international higher education, with a focus on local and international markets, strong record of driving institutional growth, developing academic portfolios, leading large-scale operations and overseeing major strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining Sommet Education, Mr Coles served as CEO of Mander Portman Woodward (MPW), which comprises three fifth- and sixth-form colleges in London, Birmingham and Cambridge, and is the UK’s leading provider of A Level and high-quality university preparation programmes. Since first arriving at MPW in 2013, and as CEO since 2017, he transformed the group’s international growth, four-fold in five years; established high-profile university partnerships, including one with the University of the Arts London, a world Top 2 university for art and design; spearheaded major infrastructure investments; and oversaw merger integration following the Kaplan International acquisition.

At Regent’s University London, one of the UK’s largest private universities, he held the revenue responsibility for all seven schools that form the group including The European Business School, The Regent’s American College and Webster Graduate School. He achieved significant growth in student numbers over a period from 2002 to 2013 while holding successive roles including Chief Operating Officer. Leading the development and launch of Masters in Luxury Brand Management, Global Banking and Finance and Entrepreneurial Management, Mr Coles also played a pivotal role in securing UK degree awarding status.

On this announcement, the Board of Directors of Sommet Education shared:

“We are delighted to welcome Spencer Coles as the new Chief Executive Officer of Sommet Education. His outstanding experience in international education and strategic leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future leaders in hospitality.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Coles said:

“I am honoured to join Sommet Education and look forward to working with the team to drive further innovation, growth and exceptional student experiences across the group.”

Sommet Education is the global leader in hospitality, luxury and culinary arts education and training. It unites five prestigious institutions that shape the future of the industry and nurture the next generation of talent.

With more than 400 programs spanning from technical training to undergraduate and graduate degrees, executive education and business solutions, Sommet supports 20,000 students and learners across 10 countries and over 20 campuses, including Glion Institute of Higher Education’s London campus, as well as through cutting-edge online learning platforms.

Backed by a global network of 60,000 alumni and an industry-driven curriculum, Sommet Education prepares the future leaders who will set new standards of excellence in hospitality and beyond. To further this mission, the Sommet Education Foundation was created to expand access to quality hospitality education for underprivileged students, fostering an even more inclusive and diverse industry.