Strategic leadership appointments at Damar Training 

Specialist apprenticeship training provider Damar Training is announcing a series of strategic leadership appointments as the organisation enters its next phase of development.

Nick Heard-Jones appointed Chief Operating Officer

Nick Heard-Jones joins Damar this week as Chief Operating Officer. Over the last nine months, he has been a critical member of Damar’s Advisory Board, providing strategic guidance to the company.

Nick brings extensive experience in education and apprenticeship development. As a qualified teacher and senior leader in education, he has a proven track record of building high-quality apprenticeship programmes and leadership development.

Most recently, he led the design and implementation of apprenticeship programmes at an independent training provider. Before that Nick oversaw system leadership development at a large multi-academy trust and served as Chief Learning and Engagement Officer at a large independent apprenticeship provider.

Nick said: “I’ve been genuinely impressed by what Damar has built – the organisation’s unwavering focus on apprentice outcomes and its commitment to its values sets it apart. My time on the Advisory Board gave me real insight into the calibre of the team and the potential ahead, so stepping into the COO role feels like a natural next step. I’m excited to work alongside Jonathan, Diane, Carl, Lee and the wider team to scale our impact while maintaining the standards and culture that make Damar special.”

Leadership team strengthened across the business

Alongside Nick’s appointment, Damar has announced several key promotions that reflect the organisation’s commitment to developing talent from within.

Jonathan Bourne, who has led the business as Managing Director since 2007, moves into the role of Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Jonathan will drive Damar’s strategic vision and long-term direction.

Diane Flynn will move into a newly created role as Chief People Officer, leading on the organisation’s people strategy, culture, talent and organisational effectiveness, recognising the critical importance of people.

In January, Damar appointed Lee Hill as Commercial Director. In his role, Lee will lead Damar’s commercial strategy and develop new partnerships with employers.

Delivery team expansion

The delivery function has been significantly strengthened to support excellence in apprentice outcomes.

Nic Fletcher has been promoted from Divisional Manager to Head of Delivery, taking on greater strategic responsibility for programme delivery across the organisation.

Two experienced colleagues have been appointed as Delivery Managers:

Katie Davies, who has been with Damar for 14 years as a Coach and Curriculum Lead on our leadership and management programmes

Sarah Barnes, who is in her fourth year with Damar, acting as a Lead Coach and supporting apprentices on our business administrator, travel and other programmes.

Both Katie and Sarah have also played key roles as Culture Champions at Damar, promoting our values of impactful, accountability, one team and common purpose.

Looking ahead

These appointments position Damar Training to continue its mission of enabling apprentices and the organisations they work for to achieve their potential, while remaining the UK’s leading independent specialist in business and professional services apprenticeships.