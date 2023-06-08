Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

The Scottish Council of Independent Schools appoints new Chief Executive

FE News Editor June 8, 2023
0 Comments
handshake

The Scottish Council of Independent Schools (SCIS) has appointed Lorraine Davidson, Head of Education Strategy at the Scottish Government, as its new Chief Executive.

Lorraine will succeed John Edward, who announced his departure from SCIS in February 2023 after 14 years at the organisation. Lorraine will start the new position in July.

Previously the Head of Communications for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, and prior to that Head of Corporate Communications for NHS Health Scotland, Lorraine is highly adept in strategy development, corporate communication, and crisis management. Earlier in her career, Lorraine was a political correspondent for STV, the BBC and The Times. This accomplished portfolio of work placed her as an ideal candidate for the position at SCIS.

Alan Hartley, Chair of SCIS, said of the new appointment:

“We are thrilled to welcome Lorraine to SCIS as our new Chief Executive following a rigorous recruitment process. Lorraine is a dynamic, passionate leader, with a proven track record in strategy development and stakeholder management. SCIS looks forward to seeing Lorraine build on the success of her predecessor to support the charity’s ambitions and continue supporting the needs of our member schools.”

Lorraine commented:

“I am extremely proud to be joining SCIS as the new Chief Executive, and I am looking forward to visiting the member schools and getting to know the staff.

“SCIS has an outstanding reputation and I am keen to leverage my skills and experience to support the sector at a challenging time and in the strong contribution it makes to Scottish education.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Executive appointments
Published in: Education, Executive appointments
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .