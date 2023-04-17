Tilbury Douglas appoints National Education Director

Tilbury Douglas, a leading UK building, infrastructure, engineering and fit-out business, has announced the appointment of Ben Hull as National Education Director.

With more than 20 years of experience within Tilbury Douglas, most recently as Regional Design and Planning Manager, Ben has extensive knowledge of the sector and industry. Having started his career at the company as a sponsored undergraduate, Ben has worked through a range of operational roles.

Ben Hull commented:

“It is great to see the education sector embracing recent technological advances and leading the way in several areas, including carbon reduction and the use of modern methods of construction, providing real opportunity for construction innovation. Within my new specialised role, I will have the opportunity to help push these innovations further forward.”

Andrew Jowett, Strategic Director at Tilbury Douglas, added:

“I would like to congratulate Ben on being appointed for this important role and we look forward to our continued success in the sector.”

Tilbury Douglas’ innovative and forward-thinking approach was recognised by Education Estates, having been named Education Contractor of the Year 2022.

Published in